DGAP-Ad hoc: SHW AG

Aalen, 6 April 2018. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG, Georg Wolf, notified the company today that he will resign from his office as per the end of today. For the time being, Klaus Rinnerberger, who belongs to the Supervisory Board as Deputy Chairman since the beginning of the year, will chair the Supervisory Board.



Georg Wolf was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company since 2014.



