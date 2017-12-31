04.03.2018 15:34
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Siemens AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): IPO
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG

04-March-2018 / 15:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 4, 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.


Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens plans listing of Siemens Healthineers AG on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for March 16, 2018.

Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication, the offer period is expected to commence on March 6 and to end on March 15, 2018. The price range has been set at EUR26 to EUR31 per share. The planned offering will comprise 150 Mio. existing ordinary registered shares of Siemens Healthineers AG, consisting of 130,434,783 base shares and 19,565,217 shares (equal to 15 percent of base shares) to cover a potential over-allotment. The offered shares are registered shares with no par value from the holdings of Siemens. The free float following the IPO, assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, would be 15 percent. Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, Siemens would receive gross proceeds of between EUR3.90 billion and EUR4.65 billion. The final offer price and allocation of the offer shares will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process.


Disclaimer
This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP- measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Siemens AG (available at http://www.siemens.com/investor/pool/en/investor_relations/Siemens_AR2017.pdf), in particular in section A.2.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

These materials are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU, and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers AG. Investors should not subscribe for any shares referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the shares. A prospectus will be published and investors will be able to obtain a copy of it from Siemens Healthineers AG, Henkestrasse 127, 91052 Erlangen, Germany, or on the Siemens Healthineers AG website.


Contact:
Sabine Reichel
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-35755
sabine.reichel@siemens.com

04-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 636-00
Fax: +49 (0)89 636-1332474
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

660067  04-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=660067&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen
Anzeige

Aktuelle Zertifikate von

NameTypWKNHebel
WAVE Unlimited auf Siemens
Put
DS1NGC
6,89
WAVE Unlimited auf Siemens
Call
DM4KGL
7,64

Nachrichten zu Siemens AG

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Deutsche Blue Chips im Blick
DAX-Bilanz: Siemens, E.ON und thyssenkrupp im Sturzflug
Deutsche Blue Chips gerieten in der vergangenen Handelswoche kräftig unter die Räder. Dies ließ den DAX um 4,6 Prozent auf 11.913,71 Zähler einbrechen.
16:03 Uhr
WDH/IPO: Siemens hofft bei Börsengang von Medizintechnik auf 5 Milliarden Euro (dpa-afx)
15:57 Uhr
IPO: Siemens hofft bei Börsengang von Medizintechnik auf 5 Milliarden Euro (dpa-afx)
15:56 Uhr
Siemens legt Healthineers-Preisspanne auf 26 bis 31 EUR fest (Dow Jones)
15:52 Uhr
Healthineers: Börsengang von Siemens-Medizintechnik-Sparte kleiner als gedacht (Handelsblatt)
15:37 Uhr
Siemens plant Healthineers-IPO für den 16. März 2018 (Dow Jones)
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Siemens AG (EQS Group)
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Siemens AG (EQS Group)
15:33 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens legt weitere Details für geplanten Börsengang der Siemens Healthineers AG fest (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Siemens News
RSS Feed
Siemens zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Siemens AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2018Siemens buyBaader Bank
27.02.2018Siemens kaufenDZ BANK
27.02.2018Siemens NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.2018Siemens HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.02.2018Siemens HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
01.03.2018Siemens buyBaader Bank
27.02.2018Siemens kaufenDZ BANK
01.02.2018Siemens kaufenDZ BANK
01.02.2018Siemens overweightMorgan Stanley
01.02.2018Siemens buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
27.02.2018Siemens NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.2018Siemens HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.02.2018Siemens HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
01.02.2018Siemens NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.2018Siemens HoldCommerzbank AG
18.01.2018Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.01.2018Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.01.2018Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.01.2018Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital
05.01.2018Siemens UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siemens AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Siemens

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Siemens News

27.02.18Offenbar nur mäßiges Investoreninteresse an IPO von Siemens Healthineers
19.02.18Siemens gibt Startschuss für Börsengang von Healthineers
08.02.18Citi: Siemens - Wichtige Unterstützung hält
05.02.18Siemens: Strampeln für mehr Aufträge
14.02.18Weltgrößter Hedgefonds wettet Milliarden gegen Deutsche Bank. Siemens und Co.
22.02.18Siemens-Rivale General Electric: Industrieriese auf Talfahrt – ein Fiasko mit Ansage
01.03.18QIX Dividenden Europa: Siemens vermeldet positives Investoreninteresse an Healthineers
03.03.18DAX-Bilanz: Siemens. E.ON und thyssenkrupp im Sturzflug
06.02.18Daimler-Aktie. Siemens und QSC: Kauflaune in den Chefetagen
23.02.18Iberdrola will Schutz für Minderheitsaktionäre von Siemens Gamesa
Weitere Siemens News
Anzeige

Inside

Die ETF-Portfolios von Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Das macht Mut
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 3. März bis 9. März 2018
Und dann kommt die Zeit, wieder einzusteigen...
DZ BANK  Henkel erzielt Rekordumsatz
HSBC: Telekommunikationsbranche: Deutsche Telekom und Orange im Fokus
US-Importzölle auf Stahl und Aluminium sorgen für Unruhe
UBS: Volkswagen AG - Der Abwärtstrend könnte an Dynamik gewinnen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Siemens-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Siemens Peer Group News

14:20 UhrDiese Unternehmen könnte Starinvestor Warren Buffett kaufen
11:17 UhrGE Saudi Arabia is Core Area Winner of the King Khalid ‘Responsible Competitiveness Award’ for its exceptional and committed corporate governance standards
03.03.18Forget General Electric: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks
03.03.18Forget General Electric: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks
02.03.18Big Stock Buys: Alibaba. Amazon. GE. Facebook
02.03.18Electrolux stoppt Investitionen in den USA
02.03.18Autodesk To Report Q4 Earnings: What's In The Cards?
02.03.18Alstom and the SNTF celebrate the commercial entry into service of Coradia Polyvalent for Algeria
02.03.18HSBC: General Electric (Monthly) - Wie tief ist tief genug?
01.03.18How Nokia is trying to get you to love it again - CNET

News von

Börsenkurse offenbaren Italiens volles Desaster
Beim Einkauf in Bulgarien kommt D-Mark-Nostalgie auf
Dank dieser Klagen können Privatversicherte viel sparen
Die GroKo scheitert schon vor dem Start
Das sind die freundlichsten Finanzämter Deutschlands

News von

Kommt jetzt die Baisse, Mr. Dax?
Clever Vermögen aufbauen: Diese ETFs taugen auch als Sparplan
DAX: Verkaufssignal bestätigt
Börsen auf Talfahrt: Alle 30 Dax-Aktien im Check, wo sich der Einstieg jetzt lohnt
Index-Radar: Wechselspiele im MDAX - Steinhoff-Aktie vor dem Abstieg

News von

Samsung soll bei der nächsten Smartphone-Generation völlig mit einer Tradition brechen - und sich an Apple orientieren
Deutscher gründete mit 18 ein 100-Millionen-Euro-Unternehmen - dann traf er eine folgenschwere Entscheidung
Ex-Google-Mitarbeiterin erklärt, warum das Studienfach bei Bewerbungen egal ist - und worauf es wirklich ankommt
Absurdes Angebot: Dieser Kreditanbieter will nicht, dass man ihm das geliehene Geld zurückzahlt
Die deutsche Firma eines Ex-Tesla-Managers hat Elon Musk gerade in einem großen Markt ausgebootet

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit deutlich unter 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fangen sich -- Strafzölle belasten thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway im Fokus

Airbus will 3.600 Jobs streichen oder verlegen. Schafft Rocket Internet den Sprung in den MDAX? Entscheidung USA zum Monsanto-Kauf durch Bayer anscheinend bis Anfang April. GAZPROM will Liefer- und Transitverträge mit Naftogaz auflösen. VW-Chef lehnt Diesel-Nachrüstungen nicht rundweg ab. Krypto-Startup startet Konto, auf dem man in Gold sparen kann.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 9: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Regionen mit guten Gehältern
In diesen Städten sind Arbeitnehmer am zufriedensten
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten manipulierte Dieselfahrzeuge Ihrer Meinung nach umgerüstet werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.03.18
DAX geht mit deutlich unter 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fangen sich -- Strafzölle belasten thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:05 Uhr
ETFs günstig kaufen: Indexprodukte von iShares, Lyxor, Amundi und ETF Securities zum Sparpreis
Sonstiges
16:00 Uhr
Anleihen der Woche: Gefragte Sicherheit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Post AG555200
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
AlibabaA117ME
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9