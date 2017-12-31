DGAP-Ad hoc: Siemens AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): IPO

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG



04-March-2018 / 15:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, March 4, 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens has determined further details of the planned IPO of Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens plans listing of Siemens Healthineers AG on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for March 16, 2018.

Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication, the offer period is expected to commence on March 6 and to end on March 15, 2018. The price range has been set at EUR26 to EUR31 per share. The planned offering will comprise 150 Mio. existing ordinary registered shares of Siemens Healthineers AG, consisting of 130,434,783 base shares and 19,565,217 shares (equal to 15 percent of base shares) to cover a potential over-allotment. The offered shares are registered shares with no par value from the holdings of Siemens. The free float following the IPO, assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, would be 15 percent. Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, Siemens would receive gross proceeds of between EUR3.90 billion and EUR4.65 billion. The final offer price and allocation of the offer shares will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process.



Disclaimer

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP- measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Siemens AG (available at http://www.siemens.com/investor/pool/en/investor_relations/Siemens_AR2017.pdf), in particular in section A.2.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

These materials are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU, and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers AG. Investors should not subscribe for any shares referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the shares. A prospectus will be published and investors will be able to obtain a copy of it from Siemens Healthineers AG, Henkestrasse 127, 91052 Erlangen, Germany, or on the Siemens Healthineers AG website.

