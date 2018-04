DGAP-Ad-hoc: SinnerSchrader AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SINNERSCHRADER DECIDES ON APPLICATION TO CHANGE FROM PRIME STANDARD TO GENERAL STANDARD



10-Apr-2018 / 20:55 CET/CEST

The Management Board of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft ("SinnerSchrader AG") has decided to submit without undue delay an application to the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for revocation of the listing of the shares in SinnerSchrader AG in the subsector of the regulated market with additional post-admission duties (Prime Standard) in accordance with Article 57 of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulations.

The revocation of the listing will take effect upon expiry of three months of the publication of the revocation decision by the Management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange online at www.deutsche-boerse.com. The commencement of trading of the shares in SinnerSchrader AG in the regulated market (General Standard) will be arranged ex officio.

The change to the General Standard spares SinnerSchrader AG costs for compliance with further the post-admission duties.

The Supervisory Board approved the decision of the Management Board in its meeting today.



ABOUT SINNERSCHRADER

SinnerSchrader is one of the leading digital agencies in Europe with the focus on the design and development of digital products and services. More than 500 employees work on digital transformation for companies such as Allianz, Audi, comdirect bank, ERGO, Telefónica, TUI, Unitymedia and VW. SinnerSchrader was founded in 1996, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1999 and has offices in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Munich, and Prague. Since April 2017, SinnerSchrader has been part of Accenture Interactive.

http://sinnerschrader.com



PRESS CONTACT

Carmen Fesenbeck

Corporate Communications

presse@sinnerschrader.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Thomas Dyckhoff

CFO

ir@sinnerschrader.com



SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft

Völckersstraße 38

22765 Hamburg

T. +49. 40. 39 88 55-0

F. +49. 40. 39 88 55-55