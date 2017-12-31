26.03.2018 19:34
DGAP-Ad hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE Allocates Distributable Profit for 2017 Entirely to the Reserves and Strengthens its Capital Base

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Dividend
SNP SE Allocates Distributable Profit for 2017 Entirely to the Reserves and Strengthens its Capital Base

26-March-2018 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP SE Allocates Distributable Profit for 2017 Entirely to the Reserves and Strengthens its Capital Base

Heidelberg, Germany, March 26, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705), has today resolved to appropriate all of the distributable profit for the past 2017 fiscal year in order to strengthen the company's capital base. The distributable profit will thus be fully allocated to the reserves. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will provide the company's Annual General Meeting with a proposal that no dividend be distributed for the 2017 fiscal year. In 2018, following the acquisitions of the last few years, SNP is focusing on organic growth and the development of its software business.

The company's consolidated financial statements will be published in the afternoon on March 28, 2018.

 

About SNP

SNP SE supports organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications to business applications.

CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP Landscape Transformation are the world's leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes to IT systems. As a result, they offer clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has over 1,350 employees worldwide.

Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated provisional revenue of approximately EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. SNP's customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Tel: +49 6221 6425-637
Fax: +49 6221 6425-470
Email: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
http://www.snpgroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/

26-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

668971  26-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=668971&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
