DGAP-Ad hoc: Vapiano

VAPIANO expands Management Board team: Cornelius Everke appointed COO as of May 1 Cologne, 20 March 2018 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of VAPIANO SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, ticker symbol: VAO) appointed Cornelius Everke (53) as a new member of its Management Board and its Chief Operating Officer (COO) from May 1, 2018. In this role, Cornelius Everke will be responsible for the "Rest of Europe" and "Rest of World" segments, as well as further central service departments, and will complement the current Management Board team consisting of CEO Jochen Halfmann and CFO Lutz Scharpe. Investor Relations contact: Dr. Andrea Rolvering

