DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Changes on the Managing Board

25-Oct-2018 / 20:36 CET/CEST

Mr Maik Holger Krämer, who has served as Director of Finance and Controlling on the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since April 1, 2001 and additionally as Chairman of the Managing Board since April 1, 2016, has asked the Supervisory Board to release him from his duties as Managing Board Chairman. Mr Krämer made this request because of his personal opinion that, against the background of the latest market developments and the current situation of the company, A.S. Création needs both a strong Managing Board Chairman and a strong Director of Finance and Controlling to provide impulses for the further development of A.S. Création. He is of the opinion that a single person cannot fulfil these requirements.

In view of Mr Krämer's request, the Supervisory Board reviewed the composition of and the allocation of responsibilities on the Managing Board and arrived at the conclusion that it would be in the company's best interests to add an external candidate with non-industry experience to the Managing Board. At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board therefore appointed Mr Daniel Barth (born 1966) as new Managing Board Chairman with effect from November 19, 2018. Mr Barth has long-standing international experience in the consumer goods industry. Most recently, Mr Barth served as Managing Director of Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and Margarete Steiff GmbH. The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that Mr Barth has the required qualifications to guide A.S. Création into a successful future.

As of November 19, 2018, the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG will thus be composed as follows:

- Daniel Barth, Chairman

- Roland Werner Bantel, Sales and Marketing

- Maik Holger Krämer, Finance and Controlling

- Antonios Suskas, Production and Logistics



The Supervisory Board has explicitly expressed its confidence in the current members of the Managing Board and honoured their commitment to A.S. Création in what is a very challenging market environment. The Supervisory Board believes that the expansion of the Managing Board is a suitable measure to bring about for A.S. Création a turnaround towards profitable growth.



Gummersbach, October 25, 2018

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

The Managing Board

