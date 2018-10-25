finanzen.net
25.10.2018 20:36
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Changes on the Managing Board

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Changes on the Managing Board

25-Oct-2018 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr Maik Holger Krämer, who has served as Director of Finance and Controlling on the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since April 1, 2001 and additionally as Chairman of the Managing Board since April 1, 2016, has asked the Supervisory Board to release him from his duties as Managing Board Chairman. Mr Krämer made this request because of his personal opinion that, against the background of the latest market developments and the current situation of the company, A.S. Création needs both a strong Managing Board Chairman and a strong Director of Finance and Controlling to provide impulses for the further development of A.S. Création. He is of the opinion that a single person cannot fulfil these requirements.

In view of Mr Krämer's request, the Supervisory Board reviewed the composition of and the allocation of responsibilities on the Managing Board and arrived at the conclusion that it would be in the company's best interests to add an external candidate with non-industry experience to the Managing Board. At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board therefore appointed Mr Daniel Barth (born 1966) as new Managing Board Chairman with effect from November 19, 2018. Mr Barth has long-standing international experience in the consumer goods industry. Most recently, Mr Barth served as Managing Director of Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and Margarete Steiff GmbH. The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that Mr Barth has the required qualifications to guide A.S. Création into a successful future.

As of November 19, 2018, the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG will thus be composed as follows:

- Daniel Barth, Chairman

- Roland Werner Bantel, Sales and Marketing

- Maik Holger Krämer, Finance and Controlling

- Antonios Suskas, Production and Logistics


The Supervisory Board has explicitly expressed its confidence in the current members of the Managing Board and honoured their commitment to A.S. Création in what is a very challenging market environment. The Supervisory Board believes that the expansion of the Managing Board is a suitable measure to bring about for A.S. Création a turnaround towards profitable growth.
 

Gummersbach, October 25, 2018

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

The Managing Board


Contact:
Maik Krämer
Chairman of the Managing Board
Director of Finance and Controlling
Südstr. 47
D-51645 Gummersbach
Phone +49-2261-542 387
Fax +49-2261-542 304
E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de

25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
Südstraße 47
51645 Gummersbach
Germany
Phone: +49 22 61 54 2-0
Fax: +49 22 61 54 2-3 04
E-mail: investor@as-creation.de
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5
WKN: A1TNNN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

737933  25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=737933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu A.S. Création Tapeten AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Changes on the Managing Board (EQS Group)
20:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)
08:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Unsatisfactory business trend in Q3 2018 (EQS Group)
08:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Unbefriedigender Geschäftsverlauf im dritten Quartal 2018 (EQS Group)
02.08.18
DGAP-News: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Ertragslage im ersten Halbjahr 2018 verbessert (EQS Group)
02.08.18
DGAP-News: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Improved Earnings in H1 2018 (EQS Group)
25.07.18
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Business performance in Q2 2018 below expectations (EQS Group)
25.07.18
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2018 unter den Erwartungen (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr A.S. Création Tapeten News
RSS Feed
A.S. Création Tapeten zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu A.S. Création Tapeten AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene A.S. Création Tapeten News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere A.S. Création Tapeten News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
Nasdaq 100: Können es Amazon, Intel und Alphabet richten?
DZ BANK - Brent: Kampf um die wichtige 80-USD-Marke!
Öl droht zum Jahresende knapp zu werden
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beschleunigt Abwärtsbewegung
HSBC: Heißer Tanz bei Ceconomy  Unsicherheit bleibt
Auf Schiene! Der Korrektur zum Trotz
UBS: Allianz  Höchste Vorsicht ist geboten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur A.S. Création Tapeten-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

A.S. Création Tapeten Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn die Hälfte des Einkommens für die Miete draufgeht
Diese Kosten kommen auf Sie zu, wenn Ihr Kind studiert
Von diesen günstigen Spülmaschinen sollten Sie die Finger lassen
Diese Bluetooth-Kopfhörer klingen am besten
Wenn die Konjunktur dreht, droht Amerika ein Schuldendesaster

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Warum der Ausverkauf gerade nur eine kurze Pause macht
Dax erholt sich - Deutsche Bank-Aktie nähert sich Rekordtief
Goldpreis: Krisenwährung im Aufwind - Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Dax schließt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief
Stefan Bielmeier: Droht dem Dax 2018 ein Jahresminus?

News von

Banker-Exil Deutschland? Was die Hessenwahl für Frankfurt als Finanzmetropole bedeutet
So kommen User an alle Daten, die Apple jemals gesammelt hat
Studie zeigt eine beunruhigende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt, mit der bisher kaum jemand gerechnet hat
Elon Musk verrät einen Trick, wie man 3 Tage einen Tesla probefahren kann - aber es gibt einen Haken
Warum die Deutsche Bank plötzlich im Investmentgeschäft wieder angreifen will

Heute im Fokus

DAX: Erfolgreiche Erholung -- US-Börsen grün -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla mit Quartalsgewinn -- Continental übertrifft Gewinnprognose -- KION, MTU, Microsoft, Twitter im Fokus

EZB lässt Geldpolitik und Guidance unverändert. PUMA erhöht EBIT- und Umsatzprognose nach gutem Quartal. Volkswagen will SUV-Angebot ausbauen. Ceconomy wird von schwachem vierten Quartal gebremst. Bei Covestro schwächt sich das Wachstum ab. Ford verdient deutlich weniger. ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt wie erwartet .

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:05 Uhr
DAX: Erfolgreiche Erholung -- US-Börsen grün -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla mit Quartalsgewinn -- Continental übertrifft Gewinnprognose -- KION, MTU, Microsoft, Twitter im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:38 Uhr
Weshalb Cannabis-Aktien kurz nach der Legalisierung ins Bodenlose rauschten
Standardwerte
20:59 Uhr
BASF vor Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
GAZPROM903276