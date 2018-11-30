DGAP-Adhoc: Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO
Copenhagen/Frankfurt, 29 May 2019 European pharmaceutical parallel trade company Abacus Medicine A/S ("Abacus Medicine" or the "Company" and together with its fully consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), and its majority shareholder, Wagner Family Holding ApS, which is owned and ultimately controlled by Founder and CEO Flemming Wagner and his family, have decided today, despite strong anchor investor interest, to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), due to the currently unfavourable market environment.
Abacus Medicine will continue to closely monitor the market environment.
|Media and Investor Relations Contact
|
|In Denmark:
Abacus Medicine
Ole Lindhardt
Head of Communications
M: +45 20 18 39 52
ole.lindhardt@abacusmedicine.com
|In the United Kingdom:
FTI Consulting
Dr. Robert Winder
Senior Director
T: +44 20 3727 1617 | M: +44 7854 337738
rob.winder@fticonsulting.com
|In Germany:
FTI Consulting
Carolin Amann
Managing Director
T: +49 69 920 37 132
M: +49 175 299 3048
carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com
|
