29.05.2019 23:15
DGAP-Adhoc: Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Abacus Medicine A/S / Key word(s): IPO
Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO

29-May-2019 / 23:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Abacus Medicine postpones planned IPO

Copenhagen/Frankfurt, 29 May 2019 European pharmaceutical parallel trade company Abacus Medicine A/S ("Abacus Medicine" or the "Company" and together with its fully consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), and its majority shareholder, Wagner Family Holding ApS, which is owned and ultimately controlled by Founder and CEO Flemming Wagner and his family, have decided today, despite strong anchor investor interest, to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), due to the currently unfavourable market environment.

Abacus Medicine will continue to closely monitor the market environment.
 

Media and Investor Relations Contact  
In Denmark:
Abacus Medicine
Ole Lindhardt
Head of Communications
M: +45 20 18 39 52
ole.lindhardt@abacusmedicine.com
 		 In the United Kingdom:
FTI Consulting
Dr. Robert Winder
Senior Director
T: +44 20 3727 1617 | M: +44 7854 337738
rob.winder@fticonsulting.com
In Germany:
FTI Consulting
Carolin Amann
Managing Director
T: +49 69 920 37 132
M: +49 175 299 3048
carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com		  
 

DISCLAIMER

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The offer of
securities of ABACUS MEDICINE A/S is closed.

The material set forth herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of
securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada,
Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions in which such offer could be subject to legal restrictions. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of
any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United
States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state
or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of securities will be made outside Germany.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who
(i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the Order) or (ii) are persons falling within
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all
such persons together being referred to as Relevant Persons). This document is directed only at
Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.
Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant
Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking
statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect",
"anticipate", "estimate," "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or
other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group's or its industry's actual
results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does
not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Contact:
Ole Lindhardt
Head of Communications
ole.lindhardt@abacusmedicine.com
tel: +45 20183952

29-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Abacus Medicine A/S
Vesterbrogade 149
1620 Copenhagen
Denmark
Phone: +4570220212
E-mail: info@abacusmedicine.com
Internet: www.abacusmedicine.com
ISIN: DK0061111739
WKN: A2N6X0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 817503

Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed.
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

817503  29-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817503&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
