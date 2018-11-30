finanzen.net
26.06.2019 17:26
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Investment
Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group

26-Jun-2019 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Ad-hoc: Order Placement in the IPO of Global Fashion Group


Berlin, June 26, 2019. Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet"), which currently, directly and indirectly, holds approximately 20.2% of the share capital of Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), has entered into an irrevocable commitment to place an order for shares in an amount of EUR40 million at a price of EUR4.50 per share in the initial public offering of GFG (the "IPO"). GFG has undertaken no obligation to fill the order placed under this commitment in part or in full. The price per share is below the price range originally set by GFG for the IPO.

End

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This document is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This document is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities.

This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Global Fashion Group S.A. should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus was published upon approval by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is available free of charge from Global Fashion Group S.A., 5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg, or on the Global Fashion Group S.A. website.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company are not and will not be registered pursuant to the provisions of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations. The Company does not intend to register its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

Sales in the United Kingdom are also subject to restrictions. The securities are only available in the United Kingdom to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities in the United Kingdom will be engaged in only with, such relevant persons to whom it may be lawfully communicated ("Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.


Contact:
Dr. Inka Frederike Brunn
VP Legal & Deputy General Counsel
Tel: +49/1741839454
E-Mail: inka.brunn@rocket-internet.de

26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 831635

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

831635  26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Rocket Internet SE

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
IPO verschoben
Global Fashion Group will mehr Zeit für Börsengang
Der Online-Modehändler Global Fashion Group (GFG) braucht mehr Zeit für seinen Börsengang.
17:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Kaufangebot im Rahmen des Börsengangs der Global Fashion Group (EQS Group)
24.06.19
Vermittlungsportal: Rocket Internet findet neue Geldgeber für Expertlead (Handelsblatt)
24.06.19
Startup-Investor & Bank: Die erstaunliche Beziehung zwischen Rocket Internet und Berenberg (Gründerszene)
21.06.19
Rocket Internet-Aktie: 3,5 Milliarden Euro für Aktionäre? Warum hier schnelle 30 Prozent winken könnten ... (Der Aktionär)
21.06.19
Morning Briefing: Ikea baut Lieferdienst und Spoon Guru hilft beim Diäten. Rocket Internet, Shopify, eBay, PSD2, Slack, Hipanda, Westfield (etailment.de)
20.06.19
Börsenrückzugs-Spekulation: Rocket Internet-Aktie steigt (dpa-afx)
20.06.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Rocket Internet profitieren von Börsenrückzugs-Spekulation (dpa-afx)
20.06.19
Rocket Internet: Oliver Samwer prüft Rückzug von der Börse (Spiegel Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rocket Internet News
RSS Feed
Rocket Internet zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rocket Internet SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.06.2019Rocket Internet SE buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.06.2019Rocket Internet SE Equal weightBarclays Capital
20.06.2019Rocket Internet SE NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2019Rocket Internet SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
30.05.2019Rocket Internet SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.06.2019Rocket Internet SE buyDeutsche Bank AG
04.06.2019Rocket Internet SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
30.05.2019Rocket Internet SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.05.2019Rocket Internet SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.04.2019Rocket Internet SE buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.06.2019Rocket Internet SE Equal weightBarclays Capital
20.06.2019Rocket Internet SE NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2019Rocket Internet SE Equal weightBarclays Capital
26.02.2019Rocket Internet SE NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.2018Rocket Internet SE NeutralOddo BHF
07.01.2019Rocket Internet SE UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rocket Internet SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Wachstumsaktien im Fokus

Wie identifizieren Sie wachstumsstarke Aktien? Kai Knobloch erklärt heute Abend live, wie Sie die CASLIM-Methode anwenden und erfolgreich in Wachstumsaktien investieren - für Sie kostenlos! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Rocket Internet

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Rocket Internet News

20.06.19Börsenrückzugs-Spekulation: Rocket Internet-Aktie steigt
29.05.19Rocket Internet verdient dank Finanzergebnis signifikant mehr - Rocket Internet-Aktie gewinnt
11.06.19Rocket Internet: Unter Wert
03.06.19Rocket-Gründung Global Fashion Group will an die Börse
17.06.19IPO: Börsengang könnte Global Fashion Group bis zu 400 Millionen Euro einbringen
04.06.19ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux hebt Ziel für Rocket Internet - 'Buy'
25.06.19Global Fashion Group will mehr Zeit für Börsengang
20.06.19AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Rocket Internet profitieren von Börsenrückzugs-Spekulation
20.06.19ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Rocket Internet auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 28 Euro
21.06.19Rocket Internet-Aktie: 3.5 Milliarden Euro für Aktionäre? Warum hier schnelle 30 Prozent winken könnten ...
Weitere Rocket Internet News
Anzeige

Inside

Schafft der Euro Dollar Kurs (EUR/USD) die 1,1400?
DZ BANK - Adobe: Nicht nur für kreative Investoren
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu Gold und Goldminen: Dynamischer Ausbruch
ThyssenKrupp - Perle vor Übernahme
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
A Python Implementation of Triangles for Visualising Long-Term Investment Metrics
EuroStoxx 50  Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rocket Internet-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Rocket Internet Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX freundlich -- Dow im Plus -- Bitcoin nahe 13.000-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla dürfte wohl Rekordquartal verfehlen -- USA: Abkommen mit China zu 90 Prozent komplett -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Anzeige gegen Brenntag nach umstrittenen Chemikalien-Lieferungen. Apple kauft zu. Infineon-Aktie und Siltronic-Papiere legen zu: Chipwerte erholen sich nach optimistischen Signalen von Micron. GfK: Konsumklima fällt zum zweiten Mal in Folge. Siemens: "Wir warnen nicht vor zu hohen Gewinnschätzungen".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:56 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Dow im Plus -- Bitcoin nahe 13.000-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla dürfte wohl Rekordquartal verfehlen -- USA: Abkommen mit China zu 90 Prozent komplett -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Webinare
17:25 Uhr
So investieren Sie mit Fundamentalanalyse und Charttechnik in chancenreiche Wachstumsaktien
Aktie im Fokus
17:29 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie erholt: Tesla dürfte angeblich Rekordquartal verfehlen - Fertigungschef geht wohl
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100