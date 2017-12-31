DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Strong growth and significant improvement in EBITDA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

ad pepper media International N.V.: Strong growth and significant improvement in EBITDA



Nuremberg, Amsterdam, April 18, 2018

ad pepper media International N.V. generated sales of EUR 8,996k in the first quarter 2018. The sales figure reported results from the first-time application of IFRS 15, which was announced by the company on March 27. On a like-for-like basis, i.e. applying the new standard to the equivalent period of the previous year, the Group's sales grew by 26.1 percent (Q1 2017: EUR 7,134k). The Webgains segment increased its (like-for-like) sales by EUR 90k or 4.0 percent (currency-adjusted: 8.3 percent). The ad agents and ad pepper media segments upheld their strong growth course and benefited in particular from new product developments. ad agents reported first-quarter sales growth of EUR 930k or 27.0 percent, while ad pepper media increased its sales over the same period by EUR 842k or 58.0 percent.

The Group's gross profit rose by EUR 604k to EUR 4,720k or 14.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018 and developed positively in all three operating segments (Q1 2017: EUR 4,116k). The ad pepper media and ad agents segments posted dynamic gross profit growth of EUR 328k (+48.3 percent) and EUR 152k (+12.9 percent) respectively, while the gross profit in the Webgains segment rose by EUR 90k or 4.1 percent (currency-adjusted: 8.1 percent).

The Group's operating expenses of EUR 4,489k remained stable compared with the previous year's period (Q1 2017: EUR 4,465k). As a result, the consolidated EBITDA of EUR 312k not only represents a substantial year-on-year improvement (Q1 2017: EUR -246k) but is also one of the best first-quarter operating earnings figures in the company's history. Individual segment EBITDAs came to EUR 483k for ad pepper media (Q1 2017: EUR 189k), EUR 158k for ad agents (Q1 2017: EUR 239k), and EUR 51k for Webgains (Q1 2017: EUR -72k). We expect this positive trend to continue in the quarters ahead.

The report on the first three months of 2018 will be published on May 22, 2018.



Comparison of key figures (unaudited) for Q1/2018 and Q1/2017:

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Sales EUR 000s 8,996 16,367* -45.0* Gross profit EUR 000s 4,720 4,116 14.7 EBITDA EUR 000s 312 -246 <-100.0 EBIT EUR 000s 231 -350 <-100.0 EBT EUR 000s 232 -347 <-100.0 Liquid funds** EUR 000s 19,455 18,443 5.5 Equity EUR 000s 16,858 14,927 12.9 Total assets EUR 000s 33,164 28,721 15.5

* On a like-for-like basis, i.e. applying IFRS 15 to the equivalent period in the previous year, the Group's Q1 2017 sales amounts to EUR 7,134k and grew by 26.1 percent.

**including securities

