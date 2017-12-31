+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
13.07.2018
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. upholds business performance and posts robust growth and improved EBITDA according to plan

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
ad pepper media International N.V. upholds business performance and posts robust growth and improved EBITDA according to plan

13-Jul-2018 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, July 13, 2018

ad pepper media International N.V. generated sales of EUR 18,095k in the first six months of 2018. On a like-for-like basis, the Group's sales growth thus amounted to 22.1 percent (H1 2017: EUR 14,818k). ad pepper media, the performance agency specializing in lead generation and audience targeting, once again posted the most dynamic business performance. This segment boosted its first-half sales by 56.1 percent to EUR 5,011k (H1 2017: EUR 3,209k). The performance marketing agency ad agents continued to build successfully on Amazon services and increased its sales by 22.0 percent to EUR 8,512k (H1 2017: EUR 6,979k). Lower advertising spending in the past quarter which was largely due to one key customer, led to slightly lower sales in our affiliate network Webgains (on a like-by-like basis) of EUR -57k, or -1.2 percent (currency-adjusted: +1.9 percent).

The Group's gross margin rose by EUR 737k to EUR 9,401k, or 8.5 percent in the first half of 2018. The ad pepper media segment reported particularly dynamic growth of EUR 619k (+39.5 percent), while ad agents posted an increase of EUR 164k in its gross margin (+6.9 percent). With EUR -118k, or -2.6 percent, the gross margin in the Webgains segment declined slightly (currency-adjusted: +0.3 percent).

Due in particular to higher employment costs, the Group's operating expenses rose to EUR 8,962k (H1 2017: EUR 8,363k). The ad pepper Group had a total of 217 employees, 29 more than at the previous year's reporting date.

With EBITDA of EUR 602k, the Group increased this key earnings figure by 20.4 percent compared with the previous year (H1 2017: EUR 500k).
Segment EBITDAs amounted to EUR 155k at ad agents (H1 2017: EUR 462k) and to EUR 169k at Webgains (H1 2017: EUR 396k). ad pepper media generated EBITDA of EUR 1,010k (H1 2017: TEUR 657k), the highest earnings ever posted by this segment.

Liquid funds (including securities measured at fair value) rose sharply compared with the end of the previous year's period and amounted to EUR 20,760k (June 30, 2017: EUR 18,404k). The group still has no liabilities to banks.

The report on the first six months of 2018 will be published on August 21, 2018.

Comparison of key figures (preliminary, unaudited) for H1/2018 and H1/2017:

    H1 2018 H1 2017 %
Sales EUR 000s 18,095 33,796* -46.5
Gross margin EUR 000s 9,401 8,664 8.5
EBITDA EUR 000s 602 500 20.4
EBIT EUR 000s 439 301 45.8
EBT EUR 000s 494 293 68.4
         
Liquid funds** EUR 000s 20,760 18,404 12.8
 

 

 

* On a like-for-like basis, i.e. applying IFRS 15 to the equivalent period in the previous year, sales for the previous year's period amount to EUR 14,818k and the Group's sales growth came to 22.1 percent.

** including securities

For further information:
Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com

13-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

704573  13-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

17:25 Uhr
17:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. setzt Geschäftsentwicklung mit robustem Wachstum und verbessertem EBITDA planmässig fort (EQS Group)
Mehr zur ad pepper media International-Aktie

