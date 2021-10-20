  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.01.2022 00:07

DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Acorn HoldCo, Inc., lowers minimum acceptance threshold of the public exchange offer to all shareholders of ADVA

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Takeover
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Acorn HoldCo, Inc., lowers minimum acceptance threshold of the public exchange offer to all shareholders of ADVA

11-Jan-2022 / 00:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market-Abuse-Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Acorn HoldCo, Inc., lowers minimum acceptance threshold of the public exchange offer to all shareholders of ADVA

Munich, Germany, 10 January 2022. On 12 November 2021, Acorn HoldCo, Inc. published the Offer Document to its voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) to the shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE ("ADVA") to acquire all non-par value bearer shares in ADVA held by them. Completion of the takeover offer is subject to, inter alia, the offer being accepted for at least 70% of all ADVA shares entitled to voting rights existing as of 31 October 2021, as further described in the offer document.

Acorn HoldCo, Inc. has informed ADVA on 10 January 2022, 22.38 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main) that it intends to lower the minimum acceptance threshold for its takeover offer from 70% to 60%. The notification also stated that there will be no further changes to the exchange offer or the offer conditions. If the acceptance threshold is not reached at the end of the acceptance period, the notice says that the offer will fail. Subsequently, ADVA consented to the lowering of the threshold. Acorn HoldCo, Inc. intends to publish the offer document amended accordingly, inter alia, on Internet at https://www.acorn-offer.com. For further details, especially to the method of counting the shares relevant for the minimum acceptance threshold, reference is being made to the amended offer document.

As a result of lowering the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance period originally expiring on 12 January 2022, 24.00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main) will, by law, be extended by two weeks. It will now expire on 26 January 2022, 24.00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main).

The management board and supervisory board will publish a supplementary reasoned statement on the modified offer in a timely manner pursuant to the provisions of German law.

The business combination continues to be subject to the completion of the offer conditions, especially to the lowered minimum acceptance threshold of 60% and to the receipt of all foreign investment approvals.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell of ADVA shares. The closing conditions of the public takeover offer as well as all other terms and conditions of the public takeover offer are contained in the offer document published by Acorn HoldCo, Inc., on 12 November 2021 and in the amendment to the offer document. Investors and security holders of ADVA shares are urged to read the offer document as well as all other documents relating to the offer at https://www.acorn-offer.com, as well as the reasoned statement of ADVA's Management Board and Supervisory Board published on ADVA's website https://www.adva.com because they will contain important information.

To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ADVA or the persons acting jointly with ADVA . These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

 

Notifying person and contact for Investors:
Steven Williams
t: +49 89 890 66 59 18
investor-relations@adva.com

Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58
public-relations@adva.com

11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1267008

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1267008  11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267008&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
00:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Acorn HoldCo, Inc., senkt die Mindestannahmeschwelle für das Umtauschangebot an die Aktionäre der ADVA (EQS Group)
30.11.21
DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
23.11.21
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von ADVA Optical Networking empfehlen Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von ADTRAN (EQS Group)
ADVA-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
16.11.21
ADVA: Frühere Robotronbeschäftigte verbessern Glasfaserübertragung (Golem.de)
23.10.21
ADVA SE hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
21.10.21
ADVA-Aktie mit Abgaben: ADVA verdient deutlich mehr trotz gestiegener Kosten (dpa-afx)
21.10.21
ROUNDUP: Halbleitermangel und Fusionskosten belasten Adva Optical (dpa-afx)
20.10.21
Ausblick: ADVA SE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.11.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
31.08.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
23.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
20.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
25.11.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
31.08.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
23.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
20.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADVA News

31.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.01.22DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.12.21ADVA gewinnt mit quantensicherer Verschlüsselung bedeutenden deutschen Innovationspreis
17.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.01.22ADVA Optical Networking SE : Original-Research: ADVA Optical Networking SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen
31.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.12.21DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech und Moderna: Impfstoff-Aktien starten schwach ins Jahr 2022
Apple konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk: Quartalsbericht zum 31.12.2021
Vier sinnvolle Vorsätze für das Anleger-Jahr 2022
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

10.01.22Coinbase-Aktie. Robinhood-Aktie. Daimler Truck-Aktie und Co: Das wurde aus den 2021er IPOs
10.01.22Zweite Gewinnwarnung von IT-Firma Atos - Aktie rutscht ab
10.01.22Baden-Württemberg: Vodafone hat ganzes Bundesland mit Docsis 3.1 versorgt
10.01.22Neue Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag: Der DAX-Check zum Jahresstart - 9 neue Favoriten
10.01.22T-Mobile US übernimmt Werbedienstleister Octopus Interactive - T-Mobile US-Aktie knickt ein
10.01.22T-Mobile (TMUS) Witnesses Record Customer Additions in 2021
10.01.22MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - DAX auf Richtungssuche
10.01.22Vom Start up! Trainee Bewerbungsgespräch zum Entrepreneur
10.01.22Erste Schätzungen: Verizon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
10.01.22Erste Schätzungen: Ericsson (Telefon LMEricsson) (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor

News von

Diese Aktien sind besonders unbeliebt  und jetzt lukrativ
Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor US-Zinserhöhung belastet Europas Aktienmärkte
Interview mit Gottfried Heller: Worauf setzt der Börsenprofi 2022?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Krypto-Aktien geben nach - Bitcoin unter Druck
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Cerberus verkauft Aktien von Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Tilray-Bilanz überzeugt -- Bitcoin, Microsoft, VW, adidas, Netflix im Fokus

Take-Two will Zynga kaufen. BioNTech schließt Partnerschaft mit britischem Krebsspezialisten. Zeiss und Siemens Energy planen Kooperation bei 3D-Druck-Verfahren. Verdi: Rund 400 Amazon-Beschäftige in Leipzig legen Arbeit nieder. T-Mobile US übernimmt Werbedienstleister Octopus Interactive. EU-Behörde EMA prüft Zulassung von COVID-Medikament von Pfizer. Bayer erwirbt Zugang zu Gen-Editierungs-Technologie von Mammoth.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen