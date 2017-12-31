Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
13.08.2018 23:32
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier significantly expands the international software development business in the Technology division

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Allgeier SE: Allgeier significantly expands the international software development business in the Technology division

13-Aug-2018 / 23:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 13, 2018 - Allgeier SE, Munich (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), is accelerating its development into an internationally operating software development company with a further acquisition. Today Allgeier SE signed a purchase agreement to acquire a majority stake in the software development company iQuest Group.
 

iQuest is an international software company with around 700 highly qualified employees working in the development centers in Cluj, Bucharest, Sibiu, Brasov and Craiova in Romania and at other locations in Germany, Switzerland and Poland. iQuest was founded in 1998 and generated sales of more than EUR 30 million and an adjusted operating EBITDA margin of around 15 percent in the past fiscal year. The company develops individual software solutions for major international customers, particularly in the life sciences, telecommunications, financial services, transportation and energy sectors. With this investment, Allgeier is further expanding its competence in the development of complex software solutions for business-critical processes and is continuing the internationalization of the Group. With the significant expansion of its nearshoring resources within the EU, Allgeier will in future offer even greater scalability through a flexible service and delivery model tailored to the needs of customers. In addition to its German locations, Allgeier already runs European development sites in Prague (Czech Republic) and Timisoara (Romania) as well as international development centers in India, Vietnam and China with a total of over 5,000 software experts.
 

The acquisition is subject to approval by the cartel authorities in Germany and other closing conditions. The purchase agreement is expected to be concluded within the next four to six weeks. Allgeier will then acquire approximately 67 percent of the shares for a purchase price in the double-digit million Euro range. Cornelius Brody, the founder of iQuest, will retain a 21 percent stake in the company for the next few years. The operating management holds a total stake of approximately 12 percent.
 

Driven by global digitization and rapid technological development, there is a high demand for highly agile software and application development on the global markets. Topics such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0 and the targeted use of large amounts of data up to the inclusion of artificial intelligence result in rapid changes for business models and IT systems across all industries. Against the background of these global market opportunities, the acquisition of iQuest is the next step for Allgeier for the further significant expansion of its software development and services business. Following the integration of approximately 400 SAP specialists from Ciber in 2017, Allgeier strengthened its global high-end software development business at the beginning of this year with the acquisition of the Austrian software development specialist ANECON Software Design und Beratung G.m.b.H., Vienna. The acquisition of Objectiva Software Solutions, Inc. in San Diego, California, USA followed in June with around 450 highly qualified software developers at the Chinese development centers in Beijing and Xi'an.
 

Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-Mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends as well as an integrative entrepreneurial model, Allgeier is seizing the opportunities of digitization. Four segments with individual technical and industry-related focal points work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all sectors. With around 8,000 employees and more than 1,400 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. Based on a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with strong business pillars in India, China and Eastern Europe, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier's customers include global corporations as well as innovative medium-sized companies that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains more than 120 branches in the DACH region, in eleven other European countries as well as in India, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Mexico and the USA. In the 2017 financial year, Allgeier generated consolidated sales of EUR 574 million in continuing operations. Allgeier SE ranks among the top 10 IT consulting and individual software development companies in Germany according to Lünendonk(R)'s 2018 list "The 25 leading IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany". According to the 2017 Lünendonk(R) market segment study "The market for recruitment, placement and management of IT freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts is among the top 3 IT personnel service providers in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed in the General Standard on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com.

13-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

713761  13-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713761&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
