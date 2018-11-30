finanzen.net
13.06.2019 21:44
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier successfully completes capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Allgeier successfully completes capital increase

13-Jun-2019 / 21:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 13, 2019 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) has successfully completed its capital increase as announced on June 13, 2019.
 

The company increased its share capital by EUR 997,864.00 from the current EUR 10,088,649.00 to EUR 11,086,513.00 through the partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2018 by issuing a total of 997,864 no-par value registered shares against cash capital contributions under exclusion of shareholders' statutory subscription rights. The new shares carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2019.
 

The placement price set by the company's Management Board with consent of the Supervisory Board, amounted to EUR 24.00 per share. The new shares were placed with international institutional investors, the company's directors and other managers of Allgeier Group in accordance with the applicable exceptions for private placements in Europe without a securities prospectus. In determining the placement price, the fact that the new shares are only entitled to dividends for the current 2019 financial year and that the Annual General Meeting of the company has not yet resolved on the appropriation of profits for the past 2018 financial year was taken into account.
 

After registration of the implementation of the capital increase with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, the new share capital amounts to EUR 11,086,513.00 and is divided into 11,086,513 no-par value registered shares. The registration of the implementation of the capital increase with the commercial register of the local court of Munich is expected to occur on June 17, 2019. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading without a securities prospectus on June 17, 2019 in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The initial listing for the new shares from the capital increase under ISIN DE000A2YNUT5 is planned for June 20, 2019. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing quotation of the company's shares (ISIN DE000A2GS633) on July 3, 2019, after the company's ordinary annual general shareholders' meeting, which is to be held on June 28, 2019.
 

The capital increase generates gross issue proceeds of EUR 23,948,736.00 for the company, which shall be used to finance further growth investments and to implement further acquisitions.
 

Important information:

The information included in this document is not intended for transmission to the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan, and is not intended for publication in the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan.
 

This document is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
 

In particular, this document is not an offer of securities for purchase in the United States of America. Securities can be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America only with prior registration pursuant to the regulations of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its the currently valid version, or without prior registration only on the basis of an exemption. The shares of Allgeier SE are not registered, and will not be registered, pursuant to the regulations of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its currently valid version, and will neither be sold nor offered for purchase in the United States of America.
 

Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 Munich, Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation. With a growth strategy focused on innovations and future trends and an integrative entrepreneurial model, Allgeier is seizing the opportunities of digitalization. Four segments with individual technical and industry-related focal points work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all industries. With over 9,600 employees and more than 1,300 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services as a one-stop shop. Allgeier uses a highly flexible delivery model to map the complete IT service spectrum from onsite to nearshore to offshore: With strong footholds in India, China, Vietnam and Eastern Europe, flexibility and maximum scalability of services as well as highly qualified expert knowledge in high-end software development are ensured. Allgeier's customers include global corporations as well as innovative medium-sized companies that want to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. The fast-growing group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has more than 140 offices worldwide in fourteen European countries as well as in India, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Mauritius, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the USA. In fiscal 2018, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 687 million from continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2018, Allgeier SE is one of the ten leading IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany. According to Lünendonk(R) Market Segment Study 2018 "The Market for Recruiting, Placement and Management of IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts is among the TOP 3 IT personnel service providers in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed in the General Standard of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information is available at: www.allgeier.com.

13-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 824451

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

824451  13-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

