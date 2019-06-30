DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces launch of an approximately EUR500 million capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate

Aroundtown SA announces launch of an approximately EUR500 million capital increase



15-Jul-2019 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF AN APPROXIMATELY EUR500 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 15 July 2019, 17:10 CET

The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") resolved today the launch of an approximately EUR500 million capital increase of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares"). The New Shares will carry dividend rights for dividends in respect of fiscal year 2019 and onward and will rank pari passu with the Existing Shares.

The New Shares will be offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") within the meaning of and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act in compliance with any applicable securities laws. The Existing Shares and the New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

The Company has agreed with the accompanying joint bookrunners to abstain from issuing any new shares within a period of 60 days.

The Board of Directors will specify the number of shares to be placed by separate resolution.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to fund the Company's growth strategy.

About the Company



Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

