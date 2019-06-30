finanzen.net
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capital increase resulting in EUR 600.6 million in gross proceeds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capital increase resulting in EUR 600.6 million in gross proceeds

15-Jul-2019 / 23:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 84 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE RESULTING IN EUR 600.6 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 15 July 2019, 23:00 CET

Following an accelerated book building process on 15 July 2019, Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") will increase the Company's total share capital from EUR 11,395,742.61 to EUR 12,235,742.61 through the issue of 84 million new shares (the "New Shares"). The offer price per New Share was fixed at EUR 7.15, resulting in EUR 600.6 million in gross proceeds. The New Shares were successfully placed by way of a private placement.

The New Shares were offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") within the meaning of and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act in compliance with any applicable securities laws. The Existing Shares and the New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to fund the Company's growth strategy.

 

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful, or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Aroundtown in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of Aroundtown may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons, absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Aroundtown have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. This publication is not an extension of an offer in the United States for securities of Aroundtown. An offer for the sale of the New Shares is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC as amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU, and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the Aroundtown management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Aroundtown or the success of the housing industry to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to unreasonably rely on these forward-looking statements. Aroundtown does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to any future results and developments.

Information to Distributors

Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

15-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 285 7741
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, STOXX Europe 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 841617

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

841617  15-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

