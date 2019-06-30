finanzen.net
01.09.2019 20:50
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Immobilien AG following TLG's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder Avisco

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Immobilien AG following TLG's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder Avisco

01-Sep-2019 / 20:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

Aroundtown SA announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Immobilien AG following TLG's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder Avisco

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 September 2019, 20:15 CEST

The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") (ISIN LU1673108939) has been informed that its largest shareholder Avisco sold a stake of 9.99% in the shares of the Company to TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), a German commercial real estate company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, at a price of EUR 8.3 per share which corresponds to the EPRA NAV of the Company as of 30 June 2019. The shareholding of Avisco is reduced to 17%. Additionally, Avisco and TLG entered into an option agreement relating to further up to 4.99% shares in the Company currently held by Avisco. In the case of the full exercise of the options, the shareholding of TLG in the Company will increase to 14.99% based on the current share capital of the Company. The exercise of the options is subject to certain conditions precedent including merger clearance. Additionally, TLG and Avisco have agreed to a lock-up of shares representing each 9.99% in Aroundtown (based on the current share capital) until the earlier of 31 August 2020 or a potential merger between the Company and TLG.

The Board of the Company welcomes TLG as an investor in the Company and resolved to start with the evaluation of a potential merger with TLG and to commence discussions in relation thereto.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de
 

DISCLAIMER

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.

IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.

01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 285 7741
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, STOXX Europe 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 866699

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

866699  01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.08.19
Aroundtown SA-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im August (finanzen.net)
28.08.19
Aroundtown-Aktie leichter: Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019 (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Analysten sehen für Aroundtown SA-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
16.07.19
Aroundtown erlöst 600,6 Mio EUR brutto durch Kapitalerhöhung (Dow Jones)
15.07.19
Aroundtown-Aktie im Sinkflug: Kapitalerhöhung geplant (Dow Jones)
05.07.19
Aroundtown kauft Immobilien für 900 Millionen Euro - Aktie höher (Dow Jones)
02.07.19
Aroundtown kauft im ersten Halbjahr für 1,2 Mrd Euro zu - Aktie dreht ins Plus (Dow Jones)
02.07.19
Aroundtown platziert Anleihe über 1,4 Milliarden Euro (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aroundtown SA News
RSS Feed
Aroundtown SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyBaader Bank
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyUBS AG
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
29.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyBaader Bank
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyUBS AG
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
28.08.2019Aroundtown SA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.07.2019Aroundtown SA HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.06.2019Aroundtown SA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.06.2019Aroundtown SA HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23.04.2019Aroundtown SA HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aroundtown SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Aroundtown SA News

28.08.19Aroundtown-Aktie leichter: Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019
31.07.19Analysten sehen für Aroundtown SA-Aktie Luft nach oben
31.08.19Aroundtown SA-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im August
28.08.19Aroundtown SA announces H1 2019 results
28.08.19DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces H1 2019 results
28.08.19Aroundtown SA : Aroundtown SA announces H1 2019 results
Weitere Aroundtown SA News
Werbung

Inside

Diesem DAX-Gründungsmitglied droht der Abstieg!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt!
DZ BANK - SAP: Die Zukunft liegt in der Cloud
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Erholung oder doch nur Ergebniskosmetik?
Estimating Correlations for Asynchronously Observed Returns
Bouygues profitiert vom Mobilfunkgeschäft - Aktie bricht aus
HSBC: Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Aroundtown SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Aroundtown SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die absurden Folgen der Grundsteuerreform
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
Wenn der Dollar fällt, wackelt die Weltwirtschaft
Selber machen oder machen lassen? So senken Sie Ihre Baukosten
Die Weltkarte des Reichtums

News von

Super-Chance für Goldfans: Bund verkauft Münzen unter Materialpreis
Osram-Aktie: Bieterschlacht ums Licht - Anleger müssen sich entscheiden
Riesterrente für Selbstständige: Auch ohne Förderung sinnvoll
Bausparkassen: Diese Anbieter überzeugten im Test
Goldpreis und Silberpreis steigen: Die Gründe, die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus

VW erzielt Einigung mit privaten Klägern in den USA. Milliardendeal von E.ON und RWE anscheinend vor Genehmigung. Pfeiffer Vacuum-Aktien lassen Chart-Hürde hinter sich. Saudischer Ölkonzern Aramco will nun in Tokio an die Börse. Wichtige Sunrise-Aktionäre rebellieren gegen UPC-Übernahme. Disney trennt sich von Sportsender Yes.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.08.19
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:21 Uhr
Handeln zu Testsieger-Konditionen in der Welt von finanzen.net
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:08 Uhr
Eskalation im Handelskrieg der USA mit China: Strafzölle in Kraft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Deutsche Wohnen SEA0HN5C
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
adidasA1EWWW