DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS sells Solidus Group for EUR 330 million

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Keyword(s): Sale of subsidiary AURELIUS sells Solidus Group for EUR 330 million Munich, 27 June 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) is selling the Solidus Solutions group to funds advised by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. The sale price (enterprise value) at closing will be approx. EUR 330 million. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent antitrust authorities and consultation with the central works council of Solidus Solutions in the Netherlands. Closing is expected to occur in the coming 8 to 12 weeks.



Contact:

AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55

