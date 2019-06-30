finanzen.net
19.07.2019 07:00
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

19-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release of July 19, 2019

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2019

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2019, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2019.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 554 mn (loss of CHF 70 mn in H1 2018). For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector.
BB Biotech AG is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech AG's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech AG, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID: 842989

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

842989  19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BB BIOTECH AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Konsolidierung beeinflusst Ergebnisentwicklung im 2. Quartal (EQS Group)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht (EQS Group)
08.07.19
BB-Biotech-Beteiligung Sangamo: Gen-Schere-Spezialist gewinnt 11 Prozent - jetzt noch schnell kaufen? (Der Aktionär)
02.07.19
Aus für Schweizer Aktien wie Nestlé und Novartis, aber nicht für BB Biotech - Was Anleger wissen müssen (Börse Online)
01.07.19
BB Biotech: Ist die Aktie noch handelbar? (Der Aktionär)
28.05.19
BMW-Aktie, BB Biotech und Thyssenkrupp: Wo die Insider handeln (Börse Online)
27.05.19
DGAP-DD: BB BIOTECH AG deutsch (EQS Group)
28.04.19
BB BIOTECH legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BB BIOTECH News
RSS Feed
BB BIOTECH zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BB BIOTECH AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.04.2015BB Biotech accumulateequinet AG
20.04.2015BB Biotech buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
20.04.2015BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
23.02.2015BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
03.12.2014BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
30.04.2015BB Biotech accumulateequinet AG
20.04.2015BB Biotech buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.10.2014BB Biotech buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
21.07.2014BB Biotech buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
18.07.2014BB Biotech buyequinet AG
17.10.2014BB Biotech HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.09.2014BB Biotech HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
18.10.2012BB Biotech haltenIndependent Research GmbH
20.07.2012BB Biotech haltenIndependent Research GmbH
24.02.2012BB Biotech haltenIndependent Research GmbH
20.04.2015BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
23.02.2015BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
03.12.2014BB Biotech VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
02.02.2012BB Biotech verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
06.12.2007BB BIOTECH ausgestopptDer Aktionär

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BB BIOTECH AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene BB BIOTECH News

02.07.19Aus für Schweizer Aktien wie Nestlé und Novartis. aber nicht für BB Biotech - Was Anleger wissen müssen
01.07.19BB Biotech: Ist die Aktie noch handelbar?
08.07.19BB-Biotech-Beteiligung Sangamo: Gen-Schere-Spezialist gewinnt 11 Prozent - jetzt noch schnell kaufen?
Weitere BB BIOTECH News
Anzeige

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Branche im Fokus: Gesundheit und Pharma  Diese Branchen-ETFs sollten Sie kennen!
USD/JPY: Dollarschwäche führt zum Kursziel
VW und Softbank suchen nach der richtigen Strategie
Vontobel: Gold - Seitwärtskonsolidierung nach Sechs-Jahres-Hoch
TOTAL investiert in die Zukunft
Amazon  Auf zu neuen Ufern
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur BB BIOTECH-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

BB BIOTECH Peer Group News

06:39 UhrAbbott Laboratories: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
18.07.19Abbott (ABT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
18.07.19Deutsche Bank entdeckt bei Krebsforscher MorphoSys Übernahmepotenzial
18.07.19Bayer und Bristol-Myers untersuchen Darmkrebs-Kombitherapie
18.07.19Bayer hofft auf neues Einsatzfeld für Krebsmedikament Stivarga
18.07.19Bayer-Chef sieht nach Elliott-Kritik kein Grund zum Umdenken
18.07.19EXKLUSIV Bayer-Chef Werner Baumann: "Ich könnte hier nicht weiterarbeiten bei einem echten Stockfehler"
18.07.19Intermolecular-Aktionäre stimmen Erwerb durch Merck zu
18.07.19ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank startet Morphosys mit 'Buy' - Ziel 133 Euro
18.07.19Morphosys-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: Was für ein Kursziel!

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Börsen in Fernost deutlich im Plus -- BMW ernennt Zipse zum neuen Vorstandschef -- Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Boeing im Fokus

AB InBev erwägt offenbar Verkäufe von Unternehmensteilen für 10 Milliarden Dollar. Munich Re erzielt Milliarden-Gewinn. METRO und Redos verlängern Exklusivgespräche über Real-Verkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:17 Uhr
Börsen in Fernost deutlich im Plus -- BMW ernennt Zipse zum neuen Vorstandschef -- Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Boeing im Fokus
Standardwerte
07:21 Uhr
BMW ernennt Zipse zum neuen Vorstandschef
Standardwerte
07:21 Uhr
Wirecard übernimmt viele Kartenzahlungen in deutschen Aldi-Märkten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Netflix Inc.552484
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG731400