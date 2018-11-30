finanzen.net
17.05.2019 20:17
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2018 financial year

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2018 financial year

17-May-2019 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2018 financial year

Herford, May 17, 2019 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) discussed and evaluated the present preliminary IFRS consolidated financial statements for the year 2018 at today's meeting of the Board of Directors. In the 2018 financial year, a turnover of EUR 11.3 million was achieved. This is EUR 1.8 million higher than forecast in the ad hoc announcement on December 3, 2018.

Due to the recent recommendation of the "IFRS Interpretations Committee" to disclose cryptocurrencies in fixed assets instead of current assets and thus to disclose changes in value not only in equity but also through write-ups/write-downs in the income statement, the Company has decided to change the statement in the ad hoc announcement of December 3, 2018 that profit before tax is expected to exceed EUR 7 million to the effect that profit before tax is now expected to be EUR 2.4 million. The change results from a write-down of EUR 6.1 million on the cryptocurrencies held by the Company as of December 31, 2018, in accordance with the latest IFRS recommendations. Without the application of this accounting recommendation, the profit before tax would have been EUR 8.6 million and, at EUR 1.6 million, significantly higher than the forecast of EUR 7 million of December 3, 2018. Provided that the current exchange rates on the crypto market, which are significantly higher than those on December 31, 2018, remain stable or continue to rise, this would result in a significantly profit-increasing write-up as of June 30, 2019, and would also increase equity accordingly.

Although the management believes that the IFRS recommendation does not make sense for the company and that changes in the value of cryptocurrency holdings, as in previous years, should only be shown in equity and not in the income statement, the company will apply the recommendations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee for the 2018 annual financial statements and future annual financial statements.

The amortization has no effect on the profit from ordinary activities before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which remains very positive at EUR 8.6 million. This also results from the fact that before the recommendation of the IFRS Interpretations Committee, EBT (earnings before taxes) almost corresponded to EBITDA and differed only relatively slightly from EBITDA by TEUR 18 in 2017 and by TEUR 17 in 2016.

Since the cryptocurrencies held by the Company are still held only to hedge potential financial losses and not for speculative reasons, the Company will in future communicate EBITDA, which has been used as an internal indicator for years, to the capital market as the most important variable, as this best describes the Company's development from the Company's point of view.​

Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
D-Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
mail: ir2019@bitcoingroup.com
phone: +49.5221.69435.20
fax: +49.5221.69435.25
website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone.: +49.89.1250903.30
mail: sh@crossalliance.com
website: www.crossalliance.com

17-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2018@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 813135

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

813135  17-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=813135&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Bitcoin Group SE

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 (EQS Group)
10.04.19
Bitcoin Group legt 60 Prozent in einer Woche zu - Was ist passiert? (finanzen.net)
03.04.19
NACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX -0,01% auf 11.953 Punkte (Dow Jones)
01.04.19
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE bietet ab sofort Krypto-zu-Krypto-Handel auf Bitcoin.de an (EQS Group)
02.02.19
DGAP-DD: Bitcoin Group SE deutsch (EQS Group)
04.12.18
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE passt Ertragsprognose für 2018 an - Unternehmen erwartet dennoch ein stark positives Ergebnis (EQS Group)
03.12.18
Bitcoin Group-Aktie geht in die Knie: Gewinnwarnung für das laufende Jahr (finanzen.net)
03.12.18
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bitcoin Group News
RSS Feed
Bitcoin Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bitcoin Group SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Bitcoin Group

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Bitcoin Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bitcoin Group News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Haben wir die Tiefs schon gesehen?
DZ BANK - Vonovia: Gewinnprognose erhöht!
Der Scalable Capital Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DekaBank: Impulse für den Außenhandel
Dow Jones aktuell: Chartanalyse offenbart Schwächen
HSBC: Uber und Lyft  Mit unseren neuen Produkten auf die Börsenneulinge setzen
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF  Ein Wegweiser für Sie!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schließt Gap
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bitcoin Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bitcoin Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier herrscht weiter das Chaos
Die Deutschen haben sich um ihren Wohlstand gespart
Achtung, Folgekosten! So finden Sie den richtigen Drucker
Abmahnprofis  Die bekannten Abzockereien sollen ein Ende haben
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?

News von

BMW-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag: Warum das ein Schnäppchen sein könnte
DAX: Aufwärtsbewegung intakt
DAX stärker - Anleger fassen wieder Mut - Thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Aufwind
EU verhängt Milliardenstrafe in Devisenkartell
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Italiensche Ermittler fordern 441 Millionen Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street volatil -- Trump verschiebt Entscheidung über EU-Autozölle -- Fresenius legt große Übernahmen auf Eis -- Pinterest, thyssen, Dürr im Fokus

Unfallermittler: Teslas 'Autopilot' war bei Todescrash eingeschaltet. Arcelor-Aktien erneut sehr schwach - Längste Verlustserie seit 1997. Siemens und Philips anscheinend in Brasilien im Visier des FBI. Juventus Turin trennt sich von Trainer Allegri. Labour erklärt Brexit-Gespräche mit Regierung für gescheitert. Salzgitter, Klöckner, thyssen: Stahlwerte-Aktien schwächeln weiter. Zalando-Aktie unter Druck - UBS skeptisch mit Blick auf Wachstum.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesjustizministerin Barley (SPD) hat vorgeschlagen, die Mietpreisbremse zu verschärfen. Was halten Sie von dieser Idee?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:07 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street volatil -- Trump verschiebt Entscheidung über EU-Autozölle -- Fresenius legt große Übernahmen auf Eis -- Pinterest, thyssen, Dürr im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:23 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Sonstiges
20:44 Uhr
Wertpapierdepot eröffnen: Mit der besten Depotbank Wertpapiere günstig handeln
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750