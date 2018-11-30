finanzen.net
12.06.2019 04:30
DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc: strengthens business segment media through successful acquisition of Applift GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Takeover
blockescence plc: strengthens business segment media through successful acquisition of Applift GmbH

12-Jun-2019 / 04:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Valletta, 12 June 2019: blockescence plc, which will be renamed to Media and Games Invest plc, hereinafter called MGI (Securities Identification Number: MT0000580101; symbol: BCK, "blockescence"), acquired 85.47% of the shares in AppLift GmbH (the remaining 14.53% are held by AppLift GmbH as treasury shares).. AppLift is a mobile performance network concentrating on customer acquisition for mobile apps. The company was founded in 2012 and has it's headquarter in Berlin. Blockescence also acquires all subsidiaries and participations of AppLift GmbH, including a.o. the majority stake in PubNative GmbH based in Berlin. PubNative operates a leading supply-side platform for mobile app developers, enabling mobile publishers to maximize their advertising revenues.

The purchase price for AppLift, including existing and assumed debt, was settled by issuing a promissory note and a cash component. The promissory note grants the creditor the right to purchase blockescence shares in the amount of the nominal value of the promissory note at a certain price.

AppLift generates consolidated net revenues in the double-digit million euro range.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

With the acquisition of Applift, blockescence group is strengthening its media unit. Based on synergies between the new media companies and the gaming companies of the group, positive effects for the marketing of the gamigo online-games are expected.

The combination of acquisitions and an efficiency-driven platform strategy is driving the growth of blockescence. In both gaming and media, many companies are currently for sale, also there is the opportunity to increase the stakes of current portfolio companies. To finance this further M&A based growth, blockescence plans to hold talks with institutional investors in the coming weeks to explore various options for raising equity and / or debt. Therefore, the Executive Board, also involving the ICF Bank AG, will address selected potential institutional investors, in order to obtain an initial sounding on possible additional financing options to accelerate growth.

CEO Remco Westermann comments on the acquisition as follows: 'With the acquisition of the media companies AppLift and PubNative, we are continuing our successful M&A-based consolidation strategy and expanding our offering as well as revenues. In doing so, we are specifically complementing our service and product portfolio in the media sector and also expect substantial synergies for the gaming sector'.
 

About blockescence plc (in future 'Media and Games Invest plc'):

blockescence (in future 'Media and Games Invest plc') is a strategic investment holding focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy of fast-growing companies within the media and games market. The portfolio companies of blockescence grow through acquisitions as well as organically. Proven and new technologies are actively being used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages. The most important participation is the gamigo AG, a fast-growing company in the gaming and media sectors of which blockescence holds 38 % of shares and 53 % of voting rights. blockescence has its headquarters in Valletta (Malta), it holds subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany, and it is listed on the Frankfurt stock market as well as XETRA.

 

Disclaimer:

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of blockescence or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of blockescence and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither blockescence nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
Phone:+49 69 9055 05 51
E-mail: gamigo@edicto.de
 

Issuer
blockescence plc
168 St. Christopher Street
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
E-mail: info@blockescence.com
Web site www.blockescence.com

12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: blockescence plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: info@blockescence.com
Internet: www.blockescence.com
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board); Malta
EQS News ID: 822887

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

822887  12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=822887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc: stärkt den Geschäftsbereich Medien durch erfolgreiche Übernahme der AppLift GmbH (EQS Group)
28.05.19
DGAP-News: blockescence plc: Portfoliounternehmen gamigo AG setzt Ihre Wachstumsstrategie erfolgreich fort und zeigt weiteres Umsatz- und EBITDA- Wachstum in Q1 2019 (EQS Group)
28.05.19
DGAP-News: blockescence plc in MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index aufgenommen (EQS Group)
07.05.19
DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc: Kapitalerhöhung um 2.170.000 Aktien (EQS Group)
04.04.19
DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc: Portfoliounternehmen gamigo AG übernimmt Spielepublisher WildTangent Inc. in Form eines Asset Deals (EQS Group)
26.03.19
DGAP-News: blockescence plc: Portfoliounternehmen gamigo AG stockt erfolgreich ihre börsennotierte Anleihe um 10 Mio. Euro auf (EQS Group)
28.02.19
DGAP-News: blockescence plc: Portfoliounternehmen gamigo gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für 2018 bekannt und zeigt deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Ergebnis (EQS Group)
27.02.19
DGAP-News: blockescence plc: Übernahme des Influencer- und Social-Media-Spezialisten ReachHero stärkt Wachstum im Advertising-Bereich (EQS Group)

mehr blockescence News
