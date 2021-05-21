  • Suche
11.01.2022 18:47

DGAP-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Patent
BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology

11-Jan-2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology

Zwingenberg, Germany, January 11th, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") received an international search report and a written opinion from the European Patent Office (EPO) as international searching authority (ISA). The favorable written opinion states that the BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) nucleases for which patent protection is sought under the Patent Corporation Treaty (PCT) are - with regard to the BEC nuclease sequences - inventive, are industrially applicable and are also not otherwise excluded from patent protection. Hence, the respective sequences of the BEC nucleases are considered patentable by the EPO.

The patent application and the search report are expected to be published by the WIPO shortly after January 21st, 2022. After the publication the regular patent approval process including the opposition proceedings period after grant will take its course.

Notifying person:

Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability

BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Str. 34-36, 64673 Zwingenberg, Germany
www.brain-biotech.com

Investor Relations Office
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com

End of ad hoc announcement

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ('BRAIN') is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.
The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.
As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.
Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1267541

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1267541  11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267541&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

