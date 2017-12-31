28.08.2018 19:28
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO.

28-Aug-2018 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO.

Munich, Germany, 28 August 2018 - Klaus Weinmann, founder and long-time CEO of CANCOM SE, has asked the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE to terminate his Management Board mandate prematurely. Mr. Weinmann justified this step with the wish to concentrate more on his entrepreneurial activities in the PRIMEPULSE Group. The Supervisory Board decided today to comply with this request, so that Mr. Weinmann will resign as CEO of CANCOM SE with effect from the end of 30 September 2018. Mr. Weinmann, who has led CANCOM for over 25 years, has also informed the Supervisory Board that he is seeking a seat on the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE as soon as possible.

The Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE also decided today to appoint Thomas Volk as successor to the position of CEO of CANCOM SE for a term of five years. Mr. Volk has been President & General Manager and a member of the Management Board of CANCOM SE since 1 November 2017.

Notifying company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, Germany
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact/Notifying person:
Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545193
sebastian.bucher@cancom.de
 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

CANCOM has published further information in an accompanying corporate news release. This can be found on the website www.cancom.de.


About CANCOM
As Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM guides businesses into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's business-oriented IT solution range encompasses consulting, implementation and services. Clients benefit from extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers business IT requirements for a successful digital transformation. IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security are addressed with smart business solutions and services. The CANCOM Group operates internationally and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Together with a powerful partner network, many geographies enjoy market presence allowing close client proximity including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. CANCOM Group is headed by Klaus Weinmann (Founder and CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), Thomas Volk (President and General Manager) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarter is in Munich, Germany. CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the index TecDax (ISIN DE0005419105) and the group achieves an annual turnover of more than one billion euros.

 

 

28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105, DE0005419105
WKN: 541910, 541910
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

718319  28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718319&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:47 Uhr
Cancom kündigt vorzeitigen Chefwechsel an (dpa-afx)
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann übergibt Vorstandsvorsitz an Thomas Volk (EQS Group)
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann hands over the role of CEO to Thomas Volk (EQS Group)
19:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO. (EQS Group)
19:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann beendet vorzeitig Vorstandstätigkeit und strebt einen Sitz im Aufsichtsrat an; Thomas Volk wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender. (EQS Group)
24.08.18
DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
24.08.18
DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
23.08.18
Cancom: Volle Kontrolle und Abfindung nach Übernahme – Kaufchance? (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CANCOM News
RSS Feed
CANCOM zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CANCOM SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
15.08.2018CANCOM SE HoldWarburg Research
15.08.2018CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
14.08.2018CANCOM SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.08.2018CANCOM SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.08.2018CANCOM SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.05.2018CANCOM SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.05.2018CANCOM SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
15.05.2018CANCOM SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.08.2018CANCOM SE HoldWarburg Research
15.08.2018CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.2018CANCOM SE HoldCommerzbank AG
25.07.2018CANCOM SE HoldCommerzbank AG
23.07.2018CANCOM SE HoldCommerzbank AG
23.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
14.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
13.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
09.08.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank
27.07.2018CANCOM SE SellBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CANCOM News

14.08.18Bechtle-Aktien klettern auf Rekordhoch - CANCOM rutschen ab
14.08.18Cancom-Aktie: Keine Erholung trotz starker Halbjahreszahlen
13.08.18CANCOM setzt auf Cloud-Wachstum - Umsatz gesteigert
14.08.18Bechtle-Aktie klettert auf Rekordhoch - Cancom rutschen ab
23.08.18Cancom: Volle Kontrolle und Abfindung nach Übernahme – Kaufchance?
09.08.18CANCOM-Aktie legt leicht zu: IT-Dienstleister CANCOM kauft erneut in Großbritannien zu
15.08.18Cancom nach Zahlen: Das raten die Analysten
14.08.18CANCOM-Aktien rutschen einen Tag nach Zahlen unter 200-Tage-Linie
22.08.18CANCOM will volle Kontrolle über PIRONET - Barabfindung für Minderheitsaktionäre
13.08.18DGAP-News: CANCOM: Beschleunigtes Wachstum. größere Ertragskraft und entschlossene Investitionen in den Aufbau hoch skalierbarer Cloud- und Software-Geschäftsbereiche
Weitere CANCOM News
Anzeige

Inside

Legen Sie Ihr Geld beim deutschen Marktführer für Robo-Advice an
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Continental - jetzt zugreifen?
EUR-USD: Wichtiger Widerstand muss fallen
SOCIETE GENERALE: RWE  Chance von 29 Prozent
UBS: Volkswagen - Vollgas bei der digitalen Transformation
HSBC: Börsenbetreiber: Deutsche Börse und LSE im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CANCOM-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

CANCOM Peer Group News

19:26 UhrAltice files opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger
19:26 UhrAltice files opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger
19:07 UhrT-Mobile-Sprint merger draws opposition from consumer groups - CNET
15:40 UhrT-Systems-Chef: Beschäftigte ohne Programmierkenntnisse müssen gehen
27.08.18How T-Mobile Is Looking To Keep Its Postpaid Phone Momentum Going
27.08.18Nokia erhält für Entwicklung von 5G-Technik EU-Kredit
27.08.18T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Shows Resilience Despite Data Breach
27.08.18Speed Home Wifi: Die Deutsche Telekom steigt ins Mesh-WLAN ein
27.08.18Citi: Deutsche Telekom - Käufer haben noch Chancen
27.08.18Citi: Deutsche Telekom - Käufer haben noch Chancen

News von

Ökonomen unterläuft bei Kritik an Mietpreisbremse schwerer Fehler
So stark würde Deutschland vom Ende des Soli profitieren
Bis zu 5000 Prozent Zinsen  jetzt ist der Wucherer am Ende
So holen sich jobbende Schüler und Studenten Geld vom Staat zurück
Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld

News von

Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht
Volkswagen-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Pennystocks: Das sind die sieben deutschen Aktien unter einem Euro
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Türkische Lira gibt nach - Anleger in Türkei nach Handelspause verunsichert

News von

In Hongkong zeigt sich, wie horrende Immobilienpreise Millennials zu zweifelhaften Maßnahmen zwingen
Amazon hat einen neuen Plan, wie das Unternehmen mit Alexa viel Geld verdienen kann
Es gibt eine Sache in Deutschland, die Gründer und Startups wahnsinnig nervt
Millionen Mieter können viel Geld sparen, wenn sie auf ein Detail achten
Startup verkauft Roller, mit dem man für 5 Euro von Frankfurt nach Berlin fahren könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street kaum verändert -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus

Nemetschek steigt in Gebäudemanagement ein. Tiffany hebt nach starkem Quartal Ausblick an. Wegen Suche nach "Trump": Trump wettert gegen Google. HSBC sieht gute Einstiegschance bei Wachstumswert FMC. CoBa fürchtet mehr Protektionismus durch Handelsabkommen USA-Mexiko.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:34 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street kaum verändert -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:53 Uhr
Diese Aktien konnten am meisten vom historisch längsten Bullenmarkt profitieren
Aktie im Fokus
19:53 Uhr
Volkswagen wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen: Warum Elon Musk ablehnte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99