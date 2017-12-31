DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO.



28-Aug-2018 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CANCOM: Klaus Weinmann leaves the Management Board prematurely and strives for a seat on the Supervisory Board; Thomas Volk becomes the new CEO. Munich, Germany, 28 August 2018 - Klaus Weinmann, founder and long-time CEO of CANCOM SE, has asked the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE to terminate his Management Board mandate prematurely. Mr. Weinmann justified this step with the wish to concentrate more on his entrepreneurial activities in the PRIMEPULSE Group. The Supervisory Board decided today to comply with this request, so that Mr. Weinmann will resign as CEO of CANCOM SE with effect from the end of 30 September 2018. Mr. Weinmann, who has led CANCOM for over 25 years, has also informed the Supervisory Board that he is seeking a seat on the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE as soon as possible.



The Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE also decided today to appoint Thomas Volk as successor to the position of CEO of CANCOM SE for a term of five years. Mr. Volk has been President & General Manager and a member of the Management Board of CANCOM SE since 1 November 2017. Notifying company:

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, Germany

ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, Prime Standard) Contact/Notifying person:

Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations

+49 (0)89 540545193

sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



CANCOM has published further information in an accompanying corporate news release. This can be found on the website www.cancom.de.

About CANCOM

As Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM guides businesses into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's business-oriented IT solution range encompasses consulting, implementation and services. Clients benefit from extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers business IT requirements for a successful digital transformation. IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security are addressed with smart business solutions and services. The CANCOM Group operates internationally and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Together with a powerful partner network, many geographies enjoy market presence allowing close client proximity including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. CANCOM Group is headed by Klaus Weinmann (Founder and CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), Thomas Volk (President and General Manager) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarter is in Munich, Germany. CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the index TecDax (ISIN DE0005419105) and the group achieves an annual turnover of more than one billion euros.



28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

