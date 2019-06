DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG



17-Jun-2019 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC RELEASE pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG

Waldenburg, 17 June 2019 - Volker Walprecht (55), member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, will leave the company prematurely at the end of June 30, 2019. This step was taken in agreement with the Supervisory Board, which today approved Mr Walprecht's request for premature termination of his appointment to the Executive Board.

Until a successor is appointed, Dr Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL AG, will take over the duties of CFO on an interim basis. R. STAHL expects the position to be filled promptly and is already in initial discussions.