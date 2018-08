DGAP-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: CONSUS Real Estate AG sells ca. 58% stake in GxP German Properties AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Consus Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

CONSUS Real Estate AG: CONSUS Real Estate AG sells ca. 58% stake in GxP German Properties AG



03-Aug-2018 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS", ISIN DE000A2DA414, WKN A2DA41) sold its majority stake of approx. 58% in GxP German Properties AG (GxP), headquartered in Berlin, whose shares are included in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Stock Exchange in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg Munich and Stuttgart, to Summit RE eight GmbH. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The divestiture is in line with CONSUS' communicated strategy. The sale of the stake results in a significant profit.



Contact

Consus Real Estate AG

Jan-Philipp Ansorg

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

j.-p.ansorg@consus.ag

About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS"), based in Berlin, Germany, through its subsidiary CG Gruppe AG, is a leading developer of residential real estate properties in the country's Top 9 cities. CONSUS focuses on and has a strong track record of institutional forward sales, digitalization and industrial mass production along the entire development value chain. The shares of CONSUS are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse AG and in the m:access segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (Börse München), and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt. 03-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de