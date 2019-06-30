finanzen.net
22.07.2019
Continental AG: Revision of Outlook for Fiscal 2019 and Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
Continental AG: Revision of Outlook for Fiscal 2019 and Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

22-Jul-2019 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the following factors, Continental's previous outlook for the 2019 fiscal year issued on May 9, 2019 will no longer be achievable:

- Whereas the previously communicated outlook was based on expectations of a flat development in global light vehicle production in fiscal 2019 versus the previous year, current expectations are for a decline of around 5%. This will result in consolidated sales and an adjusted EBIT margin below the previously communicated outlook ranges. These figures will also be below current analyst expectations.

- Unanticipated changes in customer demand are causing volume declines for certain products in the Automotive Group.

- Potential provisions for warranty claims may reduce adjusted EBIT in the Automotive Group in the second half of the year. The causes of these potential expenses from warranty claims and the corresponding amounts are not clarified at this time.

Assuming constant exchange rates as in the first half of fiscal 2019, the aforementioned factors result in a revised outlook for fiscal 2019 as follows:

- Consolidated sales are now expected to be approximately EUR44 to EUR45 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated to be in the range of approximately 7.0% to 7.5%.

- Automotive Group sales are now expected to be approximately EUR26 to EUR26.5 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated to be in the range of approximately 4.2% to 4.8%.

- Rubber Group sales are now expected to be approximately EUR18 to EUR18.5 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated to be in the range of approximately 12.0% to 12.5%.

- The capital expenditure ratio before financial investments and including IFRS 16 is now expected to be below 8% of sales.

- Free cash flow before acquisitions, including IFRS 16 and excluding carve-out effects is now expected to be in the range of approximately EUR1.2 to EUR1.4 billion.

- All other elements of the previous outlook remain unchanged.

Though the decline in the automotive industry also affected Continental's business in the second quarter of 2019, preliminary key data indicate that the period's results meet current analyst expectations. Consolidated sales were approximately EUR11.2 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was approximately 7.8%. Therein, Automotive Group sales were approximately EUR6.7 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was approximately 5.5%, while Rubber Group sales were approximately EUR4.5 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was approximately 12.3%.

The financial report for the first half of 2019 will be released on August 7, 2019.

"Adjusted EBIT" is defined in the Glossary of Financial Terms on page 36 of the 2018 Annual Report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.

Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR

22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-1068
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 844913

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

844913  22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Jahresausblick reduziert
Continental-Aktie nachbörslich schwach: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
In der Autobranche stehen die Zeichen auch in diesem Jahr auf Sturm.
21:08 Uhr
Continental auch im 2. Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang (Dow Jones)
20:57 Uhr
Continental mit Gewinnwarnung - Produktionsrückgang der Autoindustrie belastet (dpa-afx)
20:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Änderung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 und vorläufige Eckdaten für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2019 (EQS Group)
09:33 Uhr
Citi: Continental - Eine letzte Chance für die Bullen? (finanzen.net)
09:09 Uhr
Citi: Continental - Eine letzte Chance für die Bullen? (finanzen.net)
21.07.19
Linksextreme rufen zur Blockade der IAA in Frankfurt auf (WELT)
19.07.19
Wirecard und Conti hui, Deutsche Bank und SAP pfui - das war der Freitag an der Börse (Der Aktionär)
16.07.19
Continental will Mitarbeiter mit geringer Qualifikation weiterbilden (finanzen.net)

