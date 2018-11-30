finanzen.net
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announced share buy-back programme

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announced share buy-back programme

12-Apr-2019 / 20:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
SIMULTANEOUS PUBLICATION CORRESPONDING TO ARTICLE 5 (1) (A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AND ARTICLE 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resolves on implementation of second tranche of announced share buy-back programme
  • Implementation of second tranche from 15 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019 with a price ranging between EUR 36.17 and EUR 39.98 within the scope of the share buy-back programme resolved
  • Buy-back programme for up to 500,000 shares with a term from 1 April 2019 to and including 25 April 2019
  • Share buy-back to be effected over the stock exchange (XETRA-trading of the Frankfurt stock exchange)
Luxembourg, 12 April 2019 - The management board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. with its registered office in Luxembourg, ISIN LU1296758029 (the "Company") resolved on 1 April 2019, with the consent of the supervisory board, to make use of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares as resolved by the annual general meeting of the Company on 27 April 2018 and to purchase up to 500,000 treasury shares in the period from 1 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019. The share buy-back programme was divided into one or two tranches. The first tranche covered the period from 1 April 2019 up to and including 12 April 2019. In line with the authorisation granted by the general meeting, repurchased shares must be purchased at a price not exceeding or falling short of the market price per repurchased share as prevailing on the trading day immediately preceding the buy-back resolution of the management board by more than 5%. The maximum aggregate purchase price for which treasury shares are to be purchased by CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. within the scope of the share buy-back programme of 1 April 2019 is up to EUR 18,505,000 (without ancillary acquisition costs). The share buy-back will be effected over the stock exchange (XETRA-trading of the Frankfurt stock exchange).
The management board today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to implement a second tranche within the scope of the share buy-back programme. For this tranche running from 15 April 2019 to (and including) 25 April 2019, the Company has fixed the buy-back price, based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share in XETRA trading on 11 April 2019, to be between EUR 36.17 and EUR 39.98 per share.
The share buy-back will be implemented by a credit institution. The credit institution for this purpose will make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently and without being influenced by the Company. In addition, the bank has in particular undertaken to comply with the conditions for trading of article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under these conditions, shares may, among other things, not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid existing at the time of the purchase on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Moreover, the number of shares to be purchased on any day must not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of shares traded on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average volume of shares traded results from the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the specific day of purchase. Buy-back orders will only be placed during continuous trading and not in the context of auction phases, and orders existing at the beginning of an auction phase will not be changed during this phase.
To the extent required and legally permitted, the share buy-back process may be suspended and recommenced at any time.
The treasury shares will be repurchased for legally permitted purposes. The Company intends in particular to use the repurchased treasury shares as acquisition currency for external growth.
Information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme will be reported in a manner meeting the requirements of article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than after the seventh daily market session following the execution of a transaction and published on the Company's website under www.ir.corestate-capital.com.
 
IR Contact       
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets           
T: +49 69 3535630106 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
 

12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 799689

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

799689  12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
