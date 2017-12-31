+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
18.07.2018 22:36
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): IPO
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million

18-Jul-2018 / 22:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (market abuse regulation - MAR)

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million

Frankfurt, July 18th, 2018 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft ("creditshelf" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2LQUA5), a pioneer of online direct lending for the small and medium sized enterprises ("SME") segment in Germany that facilitates loans through a fast and easy to use online platform, www.creditshelf.com., has placed 206,250 shares in creditshelf with investors at a fixed price of EUR 80.00 per share. The backstop order previously provided by Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA (controlled by Rolf Elgeti), was not utilized. However, Obotritia Capital KGaA (controlled by Rolf Elgeti) has decided to subscribe for an additional amount of approx. EUR 1.5 million underlining its strong support for the Company.

Total gross proceeds raised in the capital increase amount to approx. EUR 16.5 million.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on July 25th, 2018. The securities identification number (WKN) is A2LQUA, the international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000A2LQUA5 and the trading symbol is CSQ.


About creditshelf
creditshelf is a pioneer of online direct lending for the small and medium sized enterprises ("SME") segment in Germany that facilitates loans through a fast and easy to use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. Founded in 2014, creditshelf is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and considers itself the market- and technology leader in the fast-growing German online direct lending segment for SME loans. creditshelf's platform ("creditshelf Platform") is designed to match the financing needs of German SME borrowers with investors willing to invest in SME loan receivables. In this process creditshelf offers to broker unsecured loans and thereby acts as an intermediary offering access to a highly attractive funding alternative for SMEs. At the same time, it offers access to the SME loan asset class for professional investors seeking for attractive investment opportunities. creditshelf's main competences are selecting suitable credit projects, analyzing the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, providing a credit scoring as well as an indicative coupon range. For its services, creditshelf receives fees from both, SME borrowers as well as from investors.

In the period from the launch of the creditshelf Platform in 2015 until end of Q1 2018, creditshelf received in total more than 1,100 loan applications with a total requested volume of approx. EUR 900 million. In total, 127 loans have been brokered through the creditshelf Platform with a total volume of approx. EUR 58 million.

creditshelf considers itself to be ideally positioned for future growth due to the high scalability of its platform business model, the strong demand from SME borrowers and the low market place lending penetration in the German SME segment to date. In addition, the Company has identified three pillars of additional growth: software development, potential future bank cooperations and a potential product portfolio expansion.

Contact:
cometis AG
Maximilian Franz
Telephone: +49(0)611 - 205855-22
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: franz@cometis.de


DISCLAIMER

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In any EEA Member State other than Germany and Luxembourg that has implemented the Directive 2033/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"), this document is only addressed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

 

18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

706035  18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=706035&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Creditshelf

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:59 Uhr
IPO: Creditshelf schafft Börsengang - Bruttoemissionserlös 16,5 Millionen Euro (dpa-afx)
22:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million (EQS Group)
22:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Aktien mit einem Emissionserlös in Höhe von EUR 16,5 Mio. erfolgreich platziert (EQS Group)
22:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million (EQS Group)
22:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Aktien mit einem Emissionserlös in Höhe von EUR 16,5 Mio. erfolgreich platziert (EQS Group)
12.07.18
Fintech-IPO: Creditshelf drückt aufs Gas (Der Aktionär)
11.07.18
Creditshelf, der besondere Börsengang (ARD)
10.07.18
Creditshelf bietet beim IPO eigene Aktien für 80 Euro je Stück an (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Creditshelf News
RSS Feed
Creditshelf zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Creditshelf

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Creditshelf News

10.07.18Creditshelf bietet beim IPO eigene Aktien für 80 Euro je Stück an
03.07.18IPO: Finanz-Startup Creditshelf will an die Börse
11.07.18Creditshelf. der besondere Börsengang
12.07.18Fintech-IPO: Creditshelf drückt aufs Gas
22:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Aktien mit einem Emissionserlös in Höhe von EUR 16.5 Mio. erfolgreich platziert
22:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million
22:59 UhrIPO: Creditshelf schafft Börsengang - Bruttoemissionserlös 16.5 Millionen Euro
03.07.18IPO: Finanz-Start-up Creditshelf will an die Börse
22:52 UhrDGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 16.5 million
22:52 UhrDGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Aktien mit einem Emissionserlös in Höhe von EUR 16.5 Mio. erfolgreich platziert
Weitere Creditshelf News
Anzeige

Inside

Investieren Sie smart mit Aktien
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Brent: Konjunktursorgen drücken Ölpreis, Bären übernehmen das Zepter!
Nächste Verkaufswelle: Gold in US-Dollar auf 12-Monatstief  das müssen Anleger wissen!
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Ausbruchsversuch läuft an
Vontobel: Rohöl: Angebots-Sorgen flauen ab
Gesünder leben auf dem Mars - Investieren in Zukunftstrends
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Creditshelf-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Creditshelf Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wir sind mitten drin im Handelskrieg
Vermögensberater Rankers  Die Investoren scheint das nicht zu interessieren
Das sind die Fallen beim EU-Roaming
Wenn der Flug Verspätung hat oder der Koffer nicht ankommt
Für wen sich das Baukindergeld wirklich lohnt

News von

Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Goldpreis fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Jahr
Morphosys-Aktie auf auf 18-Jahreshoch: Kursrallye geht in die nächste Runde

News von

Deutschland kriegt ein Problem nicht in den Griff, das zur Bedrohung für die Wirtschaft wird
Eine Immobilie ohne Eigenkapital zu kaufen, ist möglich - aber man könnte eine böse Überraschung erleben
Banken fürchten sich vor Amazon, Apple und Facebook - aber die Tech-Giganten haben ein gravierendes Problem
16 Anzeichen dafür, unterbezahlt zu sein - und was man dagegen tun kann
So gigantisch und absurd sind die größten Shoppingcenter der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street geht knapp behauptet aus dem Handel -- eBay übertrifft Erwartungen -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Google erhält Milliardenstrafe. Goldpreis auf tiefstem Stand seit einem Jahr. Bitcoinkurs im Aufwind. Lamborghini ruft Autos zurück. EU führt eigene Schutzzölle auf Stahlprodukte ein. Linde: Fusion zum Weltmarktführer im Plan. Jifeng senkt Hürde für Grammer-Übernahme. 3.000 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland von GE-Verkaufsplänen betroffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:36 Uhr
DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street geht knapp behauptet aus dem Handel -- eBay übertrifft Erwartungen -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:44 Uhr
Nach Kursdebakel: Warum Analysten weiter zum Kauf der Netflix-Aktie raten
Aktie im Fokus
22:38 Uhr
American Express-Aktie verliert nachbörslich dennoch: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express mit weiterem Gewinnsprung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100