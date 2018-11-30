finanzen.net
21.05.2019 20:25
DGAP-Adhoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG reports a double digit EBIT loss for 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
Daldrup & Söhne AG reports a double digit EBIT loss for 2018

21-May-2019 / 20:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information
pursuant to Article 17 MAR
 

Daldrup & Söhne AG reports double-digit EBIT loss for 2018

- Completion of Taufkirchen geothermal power plant delayed

- Daldrup & Söhne AG acquires further shares (22.88 %) in Geysir Europe GmbH

- Realignment of the Group

Grünwald / Ascheberg, 21 May 2019 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) will report an EBIT result of between minus EUR 14 million and minus EUR 17 million at Group level for the 2018 financial year according to preliminary, unaudited figures. The total operating performance will amount to around EUR 37 million. The earnings forecast for 2018 of an EBIT margin of 2 percent to 5 percent with a total operating performance of 40 million euros will not be achieved.

In addition to one-off valuation adjustments, losses from operating activities also contributed to the negative EBIT result. The latter are due in particular to the dynamic price development for materials and services of the construction companies engaged in the drilling projects, the lack of specialist personnel for the company's own drilling rigs and the long frost period at the beginning of the 2018 financial year. In addition, the continuing delay in the final completion and commissioning of the Taufkirchen geothermal power plant had a negative impact on earnings. The power plant in Landau is running smoothly.

As a consequence of the operating losses, the Executive Board is aiming for a realignment of the Group with a focus on the drilling services business and on partnership models in the power plant division, which corresponds to the medium-sized orientation of the Daldrup & Söhne Group.

Daldrup acquired 22.88% of the shares in Geysir Europe GmbH with effect from 1 April 2019. Daldrup thus holds 97.89 % (previously 75.01 %) of the shares. The indirect share of Daldrup & Söhne AG in the project company Taufkirchen and the operating company Landau also increases to 72.06% (previously 55.21%) and 97.89% (previously 75.01%) respectively.

At EUR 48.5 million, the order backlog is very satisfactorily filled. The company's liquidity is secured.


Contact:
Daldrup & Söhne AG
Falk v. Kriegsheim
IR Manager
Fon +49 (0)2593-9593-29
ir@daldrup.eu
www.daldrup.eu

Bavariafilmplatz 7
82031 Grünwald/Geiselgasteig

21-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daldrup & Söhne AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7 / Gb. 32
82031 Grünwald/Geiselgasteig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920
Fax: -
E-mail: info@daldrup.eu
Internet: www.daldrup.eu
ISIN: DE0007830572
WKN: 783057
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 814229

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

814229  21-May-2019 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Daldrup & Söhne (Daldrup) AG

17.04.19
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG teuft erste Tiefbohrung für Schweizer Nagra ab (EQS Group)
18.01.19
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG: Anteil am Geothermiekraftwerk Landau steigt auf 75 Prozent (EQS Group)
04.10.18
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erzielt positives Konzern-Halbjahresergebnis (EQS Group)
26.09.18
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält neue Konzession für den Claim Neuried (EQS Group)
29.08.18
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG Geothermiekraftwerke Taufkirchen und Landau am Netz (EQS Group)
23.08.18
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält Auftrag von Schweizer Nagra für Tiefenbohrungen (EQS Group)
06.06.18
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG steigert EBIT im Geschäftsjahr 2017 um 20 %, Gesamtleistung um 9 % (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

