10.07.2019 23:48
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Third-quarter consolidated net income down considerably year-on-year - lower guidance for the 2018/2019 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Third-quarter consolidated net income down considerably year-on-year - lower guidance for the 2018/2019 financial year

10-Jul-2019 / 23:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post consolidated net income for the third quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019) that will be considerably lower than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year, due to significantly lower net gains or losses from investment activity.

DBAG determines the fair value of its investments, in accordance with IFRS, as at each quarterly reporting date. At present, the Company is in the process of determining the measurement of the individual portfolio companies as at 30 June 2019, using earnings multiples derived from capital market valuations as well as information on the economic development of these portfolio companies. Changes in the measurement of all portfolio companies, compared to the preceding reporting date, usually have a significant impact upon net gains and losses from investment activity - and hence, on DBAG's consolidated net income.

In the third quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, DBAG generated (adjusted) consolidated net income of 9.1 million euros, based on (adjusted) net gains and losses from investment activity of 8.4 million euros. It is becoming apparent that the relevant figure for the current reporting period - the third quarter of 2018/2019 (1 April to 30 June 2019) - will be lower by as much as 50 per cent. Hence, consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2018/2019 will be significantly lower than the figure for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Accordingly, we withdraw our guidance for the 2018/2019 financial year. To date, we had anticipated a moderate decline for 2018/2019 consolidated net income - that is, a decline of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent, compared to the reference point of our guidance (48.0 million euros). We now expect consolidated net income to be significantly - i.e. more than 40 per cent - lower. Based on current knowledge, we expect consolidated net income to be positive, however.

Given that capital market developments cannot be planned, DBAG generally does not include contributions from changes in earnings multiples derived from capital market valuations in its forecasts. Adjusted guidance for the 2018/2019 financial year is thus also subject to the proviso that valuation levels on the capital markets as at 30 September 2019 will not have changed materially from the current reporting date.

DBAG is currently preparing its interim consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019, which will be published on 8 August 2019.
 
The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 10 July 2019

Reporting: Felix Klein, Officer Public Relations and Investor Relations

Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307

10-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 839631

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

839631  10-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

10.07.19
