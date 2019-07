DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Significant revaluation of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG's real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2019



31-Jul-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014







Significant revaluation of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG's real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2019

Rostock, 31 July 2019: The regular annual valuation of the Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG property portfolio to be balanced as of 30 June 2019 leads to a preliminary positive valuation result of around EUR 36.2 million. The valuation result was confirmed by our external independent appraiser.

The reasons for the higher values are mainly higher market values, especially in the logistics segment, as well as higher market rents and operational enhancements in the portfolio.

Taking acquisitions and disposals into account, the value of the real estate portfolio reported in the balance sheet will rise from around EUR 284.1 million as of 31 March 2019 to around EUR 358.6 million as of 30 June 2019.

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535