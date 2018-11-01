finanzen.net
01.11.2018 00:10
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Guides for Full Year 2019 Revenue and Outlines Long-Term Underlying Financial Targets

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor Guides for Full Year 2019 Revenue and Outlines Long-Term Underlying Financial Targets

01-Nov-2018 / 00:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - November 1, 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG) expects revenue for the full year 2019 to be broadly in line with the full year 2018 and outlines its long-term underlying financial targets, which include:

* Revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage for the unaffected1 business;

* Total Group Underlying Gross Margin of 47-48%;

* Total Group Underlying SG&A at 8-10% of revenue;

* Total Group Underlying R&D at 17-19% of revenue;

* Total Group Underlying Operating Margin at 18-23%; and

* Total Group Underlying Effective Tax Rate at 19%-20%.

1 Excluding revenue from main PMIC products included in the Apple license agreement.


Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

For further information please contact:
 
Investor Relations Contacts:          
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com
 
Matt Dixon
FTI Consulting London
Phone: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
 
Anja Meusel
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Phone: +49 (0)69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com
 
# # # #
 
Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2018 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.
 
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.
 
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
 
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
 
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Examples include statements regarding financial metrics, operational matters, and closing conditions and regulatory approvals required under the new contract with Apple. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Risks and their management' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
 
 
 

01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

740265  01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=740265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zukauf treibt Geschäft
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft deutlich Umsatzerwartungen
Der deutsch-britische Chipentwickler und Apple-Partner Dialog Semiconductor hat im dritten Quartal die Erwartungen der Analysten beim Umsatz übertroffen.
00:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor erläutert beim Capital Markets Day langfristige Strategie (EQS Group)
00:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor to Outline Long-Term Strategy at Capital Markets Day (EQS Group)
00:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor veröffentlicht Erwartungen für die Umsätze im Gesamtjahr 2019 und die langfristigen, bereinigten Finanzziele (EQS Group)
00:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Guides for Full Year 2019 Revenue and Outlines Long-Term Underlying Financial Targets (EQS Group)
31.10.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Dialog auf 23 Euro - 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
31.10.18
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie: Warum es jetzt wieder aufwärts geht (Börse Online)
31.10.18
ROUNDUP: Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Umsatzerwartungen deutlich (dpa-afx)
31.10.18
Dialog Semiconductor: Zahlen besser als erwartet - Aktie +3% (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Dialog Semiconductor News
RSS Feed
Dialog Semiconductor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor NeutralCredit Suisse Group
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor HoldBaader Bank
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor overweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor overweightBarclays Capital
15.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
15.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor buyOddo BHF
03.08.2018Dialog Semiconductor overweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor NeutralCredit Suisse Group
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor HoldBaader Bank
31.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor neutralCredit Suisse Group
29.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
16.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
11.10.2018Dialog Semiconductor VerkaufenDZ BANK
03.08.2018Dialog Semiconductor ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
02.08.2018Dialog Semiconductor ReduceKepler Cheuvreux

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Dialog Semiconductor Plc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Dialog Semiconductor

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Dialog Semiconductor News

31.10.18Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft deutlich Umsatzerwartungen
11.10.18Maydorns Meinung: DAX. Dow Jones. Amazon. Netflix. Wirecard. Daimler. Evotec. Dialog Semiconductor. BYD. Tesla
30.10.18Dialog Semiconductor verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
12.10.18Dialog-Aktien wegen Apple weiter im Aufwind - Analysten ziehen nach
16.10.18Dialog Semiconductor: Das sagen die Analysten zum Apple-Deal
11.10.18Dialog Semiconductor: Hammernews von Apple - Aktie gegen den Markt +19 %
15.10.18Merrill Lynch: Apple-Transaktion verbessert Aussichten für Dialog
11.10.18AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Dialogs Lösung mit Großkunde Apple löst Kursfeuerwerk aus
11.10.18marktEINBLICKE um 12: DAX - Der Druck nimmt zu. Dialog Semiconductor und die Apple-Sensation als Lichtblick
11.10.18Apple kauft sich Teile von Chipfirma Dialog Semiconductor
Weitere Dialog Semiconductor News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - EUR/USD: Augusttief rückt näher
Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
Brent und CO2 minus 10 von der Spitze
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Extrema beim Dow Jones.
HSBC: Halbleiterbranche mit schlechten Nachrichten  Intel als Lichtblick
2 alternative Wege zum Rendite-Ziel
Vontobel: Fresenius - Noch immer auf Kurs zum Rekordjahr - trotz mäßigem Quartalsergebnis
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurseinbruch auf Unterstützungszone
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Dialog Semiconductor Peer Group News

31.10.18AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Chipwerte mit Kurssprung dank US-Vorgaben und guter Zahlen
31.10.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kräftige Erholung zum Ultimo - Berichtsaison gut
31.10.18XETRA-SCHLUSS/Gute Berichtsaison - Kräftige Erholung zum Ultimo
31.10.18Infineon-Aktien ziehen an DAX-Spitze an - Gute Branchenvorgaben
31.10.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kräftige Erholung zum Ultimo - Zinsangst gedämpft
31.10.18Infineon-Aktie im Aufwind: Der übergeordnete Trend zeigt dennoch nach unten
31.10.18SoftBank: hard target
31.10.18SoftBank: hard target
31.10.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Zahlenflut aus Europa diesmal positiv
31.10.18marktEINBLICKE um 12: Ist das der Durchbruch? Infineon zurück in der Spur

News von

Regierungsberater warnen vor gläsernem Bürger
Airbus rechnet sich seine Jahresziele schön
Der Börsen-Horrormonat Oktober endet. Und jetzt?
So rechnet sich Solarstrom von Ihrem Dach
Auch Sparen will gelernt sein

News von

Der große DAX-Check: Welche Aktien jetzt zum Einstieg locken
Vier deutsche Immobilien-Aktien für jedes Depot
Dax schließt nach Zick-Zack-Kurs im Minus
Dax: Kurzfristige Erholung schon wieder vorbei
Facebook-Aktie: Chef will mehr in Kampf gegen Hacker investieren

News von

Ikea, Nokia und Co.: Darum sind Mitarbeiter in Skandinavien glücklicher
Die Flugzeugbranche hat ein Problem, das über Jahre für Flugausfälle und Verspätungen sorgen könnte
Alibaba hat in China ein gigantisches Lager mit 700 Robotern gebaut - und das alles für ein bestimmtes Ereignis
Ein Bundesbank-Ökonom hat einen radikalen Plan, wie Italien seine Schulden halbieren könnte
Warum Elon Musks mysteriöses Unternehmen Neuralink zum Scheitern verurteilt ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Grün -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Erwartungen -- eBay schlägt Prognosen -- Facebook macht mehr Gewinn -- Infineon, Schaeffler, RIB, GM im Fokus

Irans Präsident bereitet Landsleute auf neue US-Sanktionen vor. Google-Schwester Waymo mit Erlaubnis für Roboterwagen ohne Testfahrer in Kalifornien. Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien in Millionenhöhe und plant weitere Zukäufe. Audi bestätigt Ausblick nach Gewinneinbruch. Porsche bekräftigt Margenziel nach gutem Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wer wäre der beste Kandidat für den CDU-Vorsitz, wenn Angela Merkel wie angekündigt nicht mehr zur Wahl antritt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.10.18
DAX schließt in Grün -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Erwartungen -- eBay schlägt Prognosen -- Facebook macht mehr Gewinn -- Infineon, Schaeffler, RIB, GM im Fokus
Private Finanzen
31.10.18
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab November 2018
Ausland
31.10.18
Apple vor Quartalszahlen: Das erwarten Analysten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SAP SE716460
GAZPROM903276
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100