DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Guides for Full Year 2019 Revenue and Outlines Long-Term Underlying Financial Targets

Dialog Semiconductor Guides for Full Year 2019 Revenue and Outlines Long-Term Underlying Financial Targets



01-Nov-2018 / 00:10 CET/CEST

London, United Kingdom - November 1, 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG) expects revenue for the full year 2019 to be broadly in line with the full year 2018 and outlines its long-term underlying financial targets, which include: * Revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage for the unaffected1 business; * Total Group Underlying Gross Margin of 47-48%; * Total Group Underlying SG&A at 8-10% of revenue; * Total Group Underlying R&D at 17-19% of revenue; * Total Group Underlying Operating Margin at 18-23%; and * Total Group Underlying Effective Tax Rate at 19%-20%. 1 Excluding revenue from main PMIC products included in the Apple license agreement.

Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

For further information please contact: Investor Relations Contacts:

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com



Matt Dixon

FTI Consulting London

Phone: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com



Anja Meusel

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Phone: +49 (0)69 9203 7120

anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German



For more information, visit



Forward Looking Statements

This document contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Examples include statements regarding financial metrics, operational matters, and closing conditions and regulatory approvals required under the new contract with Apple. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Risks and their management' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.





