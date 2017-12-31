+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Termination of Potential Acquisition Discussions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Termination of Potential Acquisition Discussions

31-Jul-2018 / 23:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - July 31, 2018 -  Further to the announcement made on June 19, 2018, Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG) announces today that it has terminated discussions with Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) regarding a potential acquisition of Synaptics.
 

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, said, 'Dialog will continue to execute on its strategy as a leading provider of analog mixed-signal semiconductors, targeting growth opportunities in Mobile, Internet of Things and Automotive markets. Dialog remains committed to extending its product portfolio through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, broadening its customer base, and creating value for customers and shareholders.'
 
Dialog will be publishing Q2 2018 results for the quarter ended June 29, 2018 as planned on August 2, 2018.
ENDS
 
Investor Contacts:                           
Jose Cano                                    Mark Tyndall
Dialog Semiconductor                  Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +44 (0)1793 756 961       Phone: +1 (408) 7273204
jose.cano@diasemi.com              mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
 
Matt Dixon                                   Andrea Calise
FTI Consulting                             Teneo
Phone: +44 (0)2037 271 137      Phone: +1 (917) 826 3804
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com    andrea.calise@teneostrategy.com
 
Anja Meusel
FTI Consulting
Phone: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com
 
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.
 
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,200 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
 
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Managing risk and uncertainty' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
Dialog, the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2018 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.
 

31-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

709815  31-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709815&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
