DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Lutz Helmke appointed as new director at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG; Dr. André Heß retires from director's position

Dr. Lutz Helmke appointed as new director at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG; Dr. André Heß retires from director's position



31-Aug-2018 / 20:44 CET/CEST

Berlin, 31 August 2018. Today, the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG appointed Dr. Lutz Helmke as a new member of the Board of Directors of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG effective September 17, 2018. Dr. Helmke takes over as member of the Board of Directors, filling the position of the former director Dr. André Heß, whose appointment the Supervisory Board revokes effective immediately. The Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG and Dr. Helmke agreed on a director's contract with terms of office until December 31, 2021. Contact: Eckert & Ziegler

Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

Karolin Riehle

Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10

13125 Berlin - Germany

Tel.: +49-30-94 10 84 138

Tel.: +49-30-94 10 84 112

E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Dr. Helmke will manage Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG together with

Dr. Andreas Eckert as the chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Harald Hasselmann as additional director. Dr. Helmke, born in 1961, studied Mathematics and Chemistry at FU Berlin. After graduating from Radio Chemistry studies and receiving his PhD, he switched to Medical Technology and started his career in the marketing department of Biotronik. After that, he held various management positions at Abbott, St. Jude Medical, and most recently MagForce over a period of 25 years. As the head of various task forces within the German Federal Association for Medical Technology, Dr. Helmke also gained a wide range of experience in market launches and the reimbursement aspects of medical products. Dr. Helmke has three children and lives with his family in Berlin-Charlottenburg. 31-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

