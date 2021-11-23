  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen HEP Solar Portfolio 2.
Mit HEP investieren Sie in Beteiligungen an Photovoltaikanlagen in Japan, den USA, Europa und Kanada. Jetzt informieren! -w-
23.11.2021 18:31

DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Net sales and earnings decline in 2022

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Net sales and earnings decline in 2022

23-Nov-2021 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Net sales and earnings decline in 2022

As previously communicated, Dräger expects a decline in net sales and earnings for the coming fiscal year. Based on the preliminary planning, the expectation can now be specified more precisely. For 2022, the company expects a net sales volume of around EUR 3 to 3.1 billion. The net sales volume is thus significantly below the two strong previous years supported by the Corona pandemic. However, compared with 2019, the year before the Corona pandemic, this corresponds to net sales growth of around 8 to 11 percent. EBIT margin in 2022 is expected to be between 1 and 4 percent.

In recent weeks, demand for products related to the Corona pandemic has weakened noticeably. This trend will continue in 2022. In some markets, there was exceptionally high investment in intensive care equipment, such as ventilators, over the course of the last two years, which will not continue in this form.

In addition to the lower net sales volume, an expected lower gross profit margin will also have a negative impact on earnings in 2022. Declining sales of ventilators will lead to a lower average margin. In addition to this less favourable product mix, profitability is also being impacted by significantly higher prices for intermediate products, raw materials and electronic components, and unchanged high freight and logistics costs. In the interests of stronger medium-term growth, Dräger is also making targeted investments in selected focus markets to expand structures and specific sales capabilities. At the same time, Dräger is continuing its innovation initiative in the medical division and is therefore investing in R&D projects.

From 2023, Dräger will return to positive growth and also report higher profitability again.

For 2021, management continues to expect a currency-adjusted decline in net sales of between -2 and -6 percent compared to 2020 and an EBIT margin of between 8 and 11 percent. EBIT at the lower end of the range is now more likely due to one-time expenses: Due to the severe overcapacities in the global market for FFP masks and the resulting slump in demand, next year Dräger will not be able to utilize its production capacities for masks built up in the course of the pandemic response. Consequently, some of the investments made in 2020 and 2021 will have to be written down. Production of the Dräger COVID-19 Home Test will also be discontinued until further notice, as video-monitored self-testing is no longer recognized as a 3G-valid test certificate for political reasons. The one-time expenses of around EUR 30 million will impact fourth-quarter earnings.

Preliminary business figures for the current fiscal year and the final forecast for 2022 will be published by Dräger in mid-January 2022.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com

Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-0
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-0
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.

23-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251513

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1251513  23-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251513&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Umsatz und Ergebnisrückgang in 2022 (EQS Group)
15.11.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
31.10.21
Draegerwerk präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Draegerwerk-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
28.10.21
Drägerwerk verdient deutlich weniger (Börse Online)
27.10.21
Drägerwerk-Aktie: Betriebsergebnis bricht um 62 Prozent ein (Börse Online)
15.10.21
Trotz Umsatzeinbruch: Drägerwerk hält an Jahreszielen fest (Börse Online)
15.10.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Drägerwerk klettern nach Zahlen an SDax-Spitze (Börse Online)
15.07.21
Drägerwerk: Weniger Gewinn, Aktie bricht ein (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Draegerwerk News
RSS Feed
Draegerwerk zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Draegerwerk News

27.10.21Drägerwerk-Aktie: Betriebsergebnis bricht um 62 Prozent ein
31.10.21Draegerwerk präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
28.10.21Drägerwerk verdient deutlich weniger
15.11.21DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
15.11.21DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english
Weitere Draegerwerk News
Werbung

Trading-News

RWE mit großen Plänen  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Vontobel: Smart Farming & FoodTech Index
Vonovia beschafft sich Milliarden
DZ BANK - Verkaufssignal als kurzfristiger Belastungsfaktor
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Lohnen sich Luxus-Aktien? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Nvidia mit neuen Allzeithochs
Europas Wirtschaft schwächelt
apoAsset: Männergesundheit als Aktien-Investment?
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Draegerwerk-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Draegerwerk Peer Group News

22.11.21Fresenius: Übernahmen im Fokus
22.11.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Fresenius SE auf 'Hold' - Ziel 40 Euro
22.11.21Fresenius kauft weitere Kliniken in Kolumbien
22.11.21Fresenius Helios baut Präsenz in Kolumbien aus
22.11.21Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
19.11.21Why Is FMC Technologies (FTI) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
17.11.21DAX mit nächstem Allzeithoch: Corona-Profiteure obenauf - Fresenius-Familie weiter katastrophal
17.11.21FMC-Aktie tiefer: Fresenius Medical Care will Hunderte Jobs in Deutschland streichen
17.11.21HSBC: Medizintechnik: Höhen und Tiefen
17.11.21Fresenius Medical Care streicht hunderte Jobs in Deutschland

News von

Apple, Rivian, Lucid - das können die Tesla-Jäger
Die Kündigung ist nicht auszuschließen  Deutschland debattiert über Impfplicht
Gewinner oder Verlierer? So wirkt sich die Inflation auf Ihr Vermögen aus
Black Friday: Die besten Angebote am 23. November
Nur schwer wieder einzufangen  Das steckt hinter den Warnungen der Bundesbank

News von

Biontech-Aktie: Tiefer schürfen in der Goldgrube - eine Chance für Mutige
Amazon-Aktie vor großem Kaufsignal: Was jetzt noch in den Papieren steckt
DAX im Minus: Zins- und Coronasorgen lasten deutlich auf Europas Börsen
Sixt-Aktie, Shop Apotheke, Dt. Wohnen und Encavis: Vier MDAX-Kandidaten im Anlagecheck
Der Morgen kompakt: Neuer Aufsichtsratschef der Deutschen Bank, Corona-Zahlen im Überblick, Bayer und Vonovia

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 16.000 Punkten -- Dekotierung von KUKA geplant -- thyssenkrupp-Aktionär Cevian verkauft Teil seiner Beteiligung -- E.ON plant Milliardeninvestitionen bis 2026 -- BioNTech im Fokus

Millionenstrafe für Apple und Amazon in Italien. Ohne drei Stars in Lissabon: BVB-Bosse fordern Sieg und Weiterkommen. Siemens Energy erhält Großauftrag in Brasilien. Delivery Hero platziert neue Aktien in Mitarbeiterprogramm. Vergleichsvorschlag im Telekom-Prozess wird erörtert. Zoom wächst nach Corona-Boom deutlich langsamer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ether & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen