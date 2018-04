DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler AG: Public Offer to Repurchase Shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

16-Apr-2018 / 14:12 CET/CEST

Berlin, 16 April 2018 - The management board of Eckert & Ziegler AG decided today that it will tender a public offer to purchase up to 125,000 shares of Eckert & Ziegler AG on the basis of the authority to repurchase shares granted by the annual general meeting of 3 June 2015. The total volume of the repurchase of shares (including ancillary purchasing costs) shall amount to up to 5 Mio. EUR. The price per share, the offer period as well as further details of the share buyback program will be determined by the Board of Directors and announced by a press release three trading days before the publication of the public share buyback offer. Further details about the planned repurchase of shares can be found in the offer document pertaining to the public stock buy-back offer, which will be available for download shortly on the company's website www.ezag.de and in the German Electronic Federal Gazette.

Important Notice

This announcement is not a solicitation to sell Eckert & Ziegler AG shares. The final provisions of the offer and the terms and conditions governing will be included in the offer document. Eckert & Ziegler AG shareholders are encouraged to read the offer document carefully once it is published as it will contain important information.

Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de