10.01.2022 19:36

DGAP-Adhoc: ???????Eckert & Ziegler Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement for Ytterbium-176

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Joint Venture
Eckert & Ziegler Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement for Ytterbium-176

10-Jan-2022 / 19:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 January 2022. Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH (EZR), the radiopharmaceutical production arm of Eckert & Ziegler, has signed a joint venture and exclusive long-term supply agreements for Ytterbium-176 with Atom Mines LLC, an innovative producer of enriched Ytterbium isotopes and a subsidiary of the non-profit Pointsman Foundation, both based in Austin, Texas. Cancer therapies based on Lutetium-177 are proving highly effective, yet the world supply of the indispensable precursor, Ytterbium-176, has previously been measured in grams per year. A new technology partially financed by EZR and developed by Atom Mines now promises to overcome this bottleneck: first samples delivered met the relevant quality criteria, in particular isotope purity. This opens the way for EZR to make Lutetium-177 available in large quantities to pharmaceutical companies worldwide to treat hundreds of thousands of patients per year.

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

While shown to be highly effective in clinical trials, regulatory approvals previously limited Lutetium-177 based radiotherapeutics to rare cancer types such as neuroendocrine tumours. Recently, however, the FDA and other regulatory bodies extended approvals for Lutetium-177 based radiotherapeutics to prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death. This has raised supply chain concerns among pharmaceutical producers, in particular about the scarce supply of Ytterbium-176.

'We are excited about the achievements of the team at Atom Mines and the potential of their isotope separation technology', commented Lutz Helmke, COO of EZR. 'They have closed an important gap in the supply chain for Lutetium-177 nca which will enable EZR to strengthen its position as a partner of choice for global radiopharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Bayer, or Telix.'

About Eckert & Ziegler
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with approx. 900 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives

10-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1266912

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1266912  10-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266912&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

