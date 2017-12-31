30.04.2018 20:44
DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG secures up to EUR 2.5 Million SEDA (Standby Equity Distribution Agreement) financing

30-Apr-2018 / 20:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE IS NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR FORWARDED
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH A DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, April 30, 2018 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care, and advanced skin care products for dermatological and gynaecological applications, has entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement (SEDA) with Yorkville Advisors Global. Under the terms of the agreement, Yorkville has committed to provide up to EUR 2.5 million in equity financing over a 24-month period.

The SEDA agreement is the first step to implement the term sheet as already described in the ad-hoc announcement published on 14 February 2018. According to that term sheet, Elanix would have access up to EUR 11 million (including SEDA) over the next three years as part of a financing mix to finance further growth. A second agreement on further financing beyond SEDA is yet to be negotiated. As things stand at the moment, the second agreement will involve convertible debts with an again higher total issue volume of up to EUR 10.0 million, which will be subject to the approval of next Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The committed EUR 2.5 million can be called in tranches when needed, in which case Yorkville will be under an obligation to subscribe to a capital increase in the amount of the respective tranche with pre-emption rights of the shareholders disapplied. The relevant capital increase is to be carried out by using the Authorized Capital at an issue price (weighted average) discounted from the market price, which is in line with legal practice for private placements. Either way Yorkville can at no point acquire shares under the SEDA which would cause Yorkville to hold more than 2.99% of the number of outstanding shares. Yorkville is committed not to short sell or enter into any hedging transactions related to Elanix Biotechnologies AG shares.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

About Elanix

Elanix Biotechnologies AG develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care as well as specialty cosmetics for dermatological and gynaecological applications. Additionally, Elanix provides services in cell therapy and related technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

About Yorkville

Yorkville Advisors Global, LP is a globally active investment manager for specialized financing solutions for listed stock corporations. The Healthcare Division of Yorkville, headed by managing director Saad Gilani, invests in a wide range of life science enterprises in the USA and Europe, specializing in biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, surgical instruments and medical products.

Contacts

Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Magdalena Onyszkiewicz
Tel: +41 78 667 36 50
investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other juris-diction. In connection with this transaction there has not been nor will there be a public offering and no publication of a securities prospectus.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of securities described in this announcement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only directed at persons who (i)are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)(the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, a purchase of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Forward-looking statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Kurfürstendamm 32
10719 Berlin
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

681117  30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=681117&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Umfrage

