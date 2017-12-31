DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG secures up to EUR 2.5 Million SEDA (Standby Equity Distribution Agreement) financing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase

Elanix Biotechnologies AG secures up to EUR 2.5 Million SEDA (Standby Equity Distribution Agreement) financing



30-Apr-2018 / 20:44 CET/CEST

Berlin, April 30, 2018 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care, and advanced skin care products for dermatological and gynaecological applications, has entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement (SEDA) with Yorkville Advisors Global. Under the terms of the agreement, Yorkville has committed to provide up to EUR 2.5 million in equity financing over a 24-month period.

The SEDA agreement is the first step to implement the term sheet as already described in the ad-hoc announcement published on 14 February 2018. According to that term sheet, Elanix would have access up to EUR 11 million (including SEDA) over the next three years as part of a financing mix to finance further growth. A second agreement on further financing beyond SEDA is yet to be negotiated. As things stand at the moment, the second agreement will involve convertible debts with an again higher total issue volume of up to EUR 10.0 million, which will be subject to the approval of next Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The committed EUR 2.5 million can be called in tranches when needed, in which case Yorkville will be under an obligation to subscribe to a capital increase in the amount of the respective tranche with pre-emption rights of the shareholders disapplied. The relevant capital increase is to be carried out by using the Authorized Capital at an issue price (weighted average) discounted from the market price, which is in line with legal practice for private placements. Either way Yorkville can at no point acquire shares under the SEDA which would cause Yorkville to hold more than 2.99% of the number of outstanding shares. Yorkville is committed not to short sell or enter into any hedging transactions related to Elanix Biotechnologies AG shares.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

About Elanix



Elanix Biotechnologies AG develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care as well as specialty cosmetics for dermatological and gynaecological applications. Additionally, Elanix provides services in cell therapy and related technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

About Yorkville

Yorkville Advisors Global, LP is a globally active investment manager for specialized financing solutions for listed stock corporations. The Healthcare Division of Yorkville, headed by managing director Saad Gilani, invests in a wide range of life science enterprises in the USA and Europe, specializing in biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, surgical instruments and medical products.

Contacts



Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Magdalena Onyszkiewicz

Tel: +41 78 667 36 50

investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

