18.07.2018 18:56
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG: EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor AG: EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2

18-Jul-2018 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, Germany, July 18, 2018: According to preliminary figures, Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) anticipates sales growth of 16.2% year on year to 69.1 million Euro in the second quarter of 2018. Management expects EBIT to nearly double to 12.2 million Euro, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 17.7%. EBIT will therefore significantly exceed the consensus of analyst estimates compiled by Elmos. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2018 are expected to come in at 11.4 million Euro, or 16.4% of sales, with an adjusted free cash flow of -1.1 million Euro.

Elmos confirms the guidance for 2018 and continues to anticipate sales growth of 8% to 12% for the current financial year. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 13% and 17%. Capital expenditures should amount to less than 15% of sales, with a negative adjusted free cash flow expected. Continued good economic conditions are the prerequisite for this guidance. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 USD/EUR.

All figures for the second quarter of 2018 are preliminary. Elmos will publish its full results on August 2, 2018.

Interim report 2018
You will find more information on the second quarter of 2018 and the first half of 2018 for Elmos Semiconductor AG in the interim report for the first half of the year 2018. This report will be available at www.elmos.com on August 2, 2018. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors at 11:00 a.m. (CEST) on August 2, 2018. The conference call will be uploaded to the website later, where it can be accessed.

About Elmos Semiconductor AG
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Definitions of select financial indicators
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
- Capital expenditure: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- You will find further explanations of the indicators used in the 2017 Annual Report for Elmos Semiconductor AG at www.elmos.com

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor AG
Thalea Willms, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231‐7549‐273
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231‐7549‐199
Email: invest@elmos.com

18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-510
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

706009  18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

Inside

Investieren Sie smart mit Aktien
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Brent: Konjunktursorgen drücken Ölpreis, Bären übernehmen das Zepter!
Nächste Verkaufswelle: Gold in US-Dollar auf 12-Monatstief  das müssen Anleger wissen!
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Ausbruchsversuch läuft an
Vontobel: Rohöl: Angebots-Sorgen flauen ab
Gesünder leben auf dem Mars - Investieren in Zukunftstrends
