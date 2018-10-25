DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting



25-Oct-2018 / 07:56 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting Berlin, 25 October 2018 International Securities Identification Number: DE000A11Q059

Security Identification Code: A11Q05

Ticker Symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) elumeo SE was asked to convene an extraordinary general meeting by one of its shareholders. Today, the Executive Board of elumeo SE decided to comply with this request and will publish an invitation shortly. The objective of the shareholder's request is the dismissal of four acting members of the Executive Board, namely the Chairman of the Executive Board and three Managing Directors. The management of elumeo SE will give its detailed opinion on this matter in the general meeting and, in view of the shareholder structure, expects that this request will be rejected by the general meeting. About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, which has its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading European online retailer of high-quality gemstone jewelry produced in Thailand and India. The publicly traded company elumeo offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices via a number of electronic distribution channels (including television, the Internet, smart TV and a smartphone app). Its distribution model relies exclusively on direct sales made via the elumeo Group's home-shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy, and via online stores in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the USA. Lower cost items are marketed to customers worldwide via the "New York Gemstones" online stores. Competent person for this publication: elumeo SE

Managing Director (Finance)

Bernd Fischer Contact: elumeo SE

Investor Relations

Claudia Erning

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Tel.: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com

Contact:

