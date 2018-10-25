finanzen.net
25.10.2018 07:56
DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting

25-Oct-2018 / 07:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: elumeo SE convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting

Berlin, 25 October 2018

International Securities Identification Number: DE000A11Q059
Security Identification Code: A11Q05
Ticker Symbol: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

elumeo SE was asked to convene an extraordinary general meeting by one of its shareholders. Today, the Executive Board of elumeo SE decided to comply with this request and will publish an invitation shortly. The objective of the shareholder's request is the dismissal of four acting members of the Executive Board, namely the Chairman of the Executive Board and three Managing Directors. The management of elumeo SE will give its detailed opinion on this matter in the general meeting and, in view of the shareholder structure, expects that this request will be rejected by the general meeting.

About elumeo SE:


The elumeo Group, which has its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading European online retailer of high-quality gemstone jewelry produced in Thailand and India. The publicly traded company elumeo offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices via a number of electronic distribution channels (including television, the Internet, smart TV and a smartphone app). Its distribution model relies exclusively on direct sales made via the elumeo Group's home-shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy, and via online stores in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the USA. Lower cost items are marketed to customers worldwide via the "New York Gemstones" online stores.

Competent person for this publication:

elumeo SE
Managing Director (Finance)
Bernd Fischer

Contact:

elumeo SE
Investor Relations
Claudia Erning
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin
Tel.: +49 30 69 59 79-231
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650
E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com
http://www.elumeo.com

 


Contact:
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO).

25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

737559  25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

07:56 Uhr
