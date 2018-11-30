DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: CMS accepts Epigenomics' application for NCD review

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Epigenomics AG: CMS accepts Epigenomics' application for NCD review



03-May-2019 / 00:40 CET/CEST

Berlin, 3 May 2019 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has accepted the company's application for a National Coverage Determination (NCD) review of Epi proColon, Epigenomics' blood test for colorectal cancer screening. The NCD is one of two options to obtain CMS coverage for Epi proColon, which would represent a major U.S. market breakthrough for the company. With this step, no decision has yet been made on coverage, but CMS has determined that there is a rationale to accept the NCD review at this time.

While CMS has accepted the application, due to the limitation of resources, CMS will not "Open" the NCD review process immediately. Once CMS resources are available the NCD will be "Opened" by initiating a 30-day public comment period and CMS will issue a proposed decision within six months per legal statute. If this proposed coverage decision is positive, another 30-day comment period follows. CMS will publish its final decision within 90 days of the initial proposed decision.



