DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Completion of the sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin

exceet Group SE: Completion of the sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin



31-Oct-2018

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Ad hoc Announcement Completion of the sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin



Grevenmacher, 31 October 2018 - exceet Group AG, a company of the exceet Group, signed on 25 September 2018 a contract with Mellifera Neunundzwanzigste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH to sell its subsidiary AEMtec GmbH. The buyer is controlled by capiton V GmbH & Co. KG, a fund of the private equity firm capiton. The micro- and optoelectronics business AEMtec GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, is part of exceet's business segment "Electronic Components, Modules & Systems (ECMS)". The transaction was closed today with the clearance by the appropriate cartel authorities. The purchase sales price amounts to EUR 86.0 million and increases exceet's net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs to about EUR 105.0 million after completion of the transaction. For further information: Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu

