01.12.2021 12:41

DGAP-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Acquisition of new Antalya Airport Concession

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fraport AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Investment
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Acquisition of new Antalya Airport Concession

01-Dec-2021 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, December 1, 2021, 12.07 PM CET

Release of an ad hoc announcement according to Section 17 MAR

Today, December 1, 2021, a consortium comprising Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (49 percent equity portion) and TAV Airports (51 percent equity portion), a Turkish airport operating company, won the tender held by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) for additional investments to increase the capacity of Antalya Airport and concessioning of the operating rights of the existing international terminal, CIP terminal, general aviation terminal, domestic terminal and their auxiliaries. As per the tender specifications, the joint venture has the concession right to operate Antalya Airport for 25 years between the dates of January 1, 2027 and December 31, 2051.

The total bidding price was 7.25 billion euros + VAT. 25 percent of the bidding price is payable up front to the DHMI within 90 days post closing of the concession contract. 10 percent of the bidding price is payable between the years 2027 and 2031 in equal annual instalments. The remaining 65 percent of the bidding price will be paid annually between the years 2032 and 2051 in equal instalments. The investment volume for all construction phases is estimated at about 765 million euros, whereby the first phase between the years 2022 and 2025 is expected to amount to about 600 million euros.

Fraport AG and TAV Airports will establish a new concession company, which will be responsible for the planning, construction and financing of the project, and the subsequent operations of the airport. Based on the 49 percent equity portion of Fraport AG, the joint venture will be consolidated using the at equity method. Fraport AG will inject a total amount of approximately 500 million euros into the new joint venture. As Fraport will account for its investment in the concession company using the equity method, the equity injection will increase the net debt position of the Fraport Group.

Contact: Christoph Nanke, Head of Finance and Investor Relations, Phone +49 (0)69 690 74840, Fax: +49 (0)69 690 74843, E-Mail: c.nanke@fraport.de

Information regarding forward looking statements: This ad hoc announcement contains forward looking statements related to the business, financial performance, and results of Fraport Group. These statements are based on assumptions and projections, which are based on currently available information and estimates. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, therefore, may differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Fraport does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Information regarding financial key figures: Information regarding the calculation of financial key figures can be found in the 2020 Fraport Annual Report. The Annual Report can be found under http://www.fraport.com/en/investor-relations/events-und-publications/publications.html

01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 42
Fax: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 43
E-mail: investor.relations@fraport.de
Internet: www.fraport.com
ISIN: DE0005773303
WKN: 577330
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253280

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1253280  01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253280&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

12:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Erwerb neue Antalya Flughafen Konzession (EQS Group)
30.11.21
DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide deutsch (EQS Group)
29.11.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Omikron-Verlierer Lufthansa und Fraport auf Erholungskurs (Börse Online)
27.11.21
ROUNDUP/Minister: Verdacht auf Omikron-Variante bei Reiserückkehrer (dpa-afx)
22.11.21
Fraport-Aktie: Die Lage wird langsam besser (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
21.11.21
Piloten verlassen Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa kommt Crew entgegen, Fraport gibt Frasec ab (Airliners)
19.11.21
Fraport-Aktie verliert stark: Fraport gibt Teile von Luftsicherheitstochter ab (dpa-afx)
19.11.21
ROUNDUP: Fraport gibt Teile von Luftsicherheitstochter ab (dpa-afx)

29.11.2021Fraport HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.11.2021Fraport NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.11.2021Fraport BuyKepler Cheuvreux
10.11.2021Fraport NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.2021Fraport HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12.11.2021Fraport BuyKepler Cheuvreux
10.11.2021Fraport BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.11.2021Fraport BuyKepler Cheuvreux
09.11.2021Fraport BuyWarburg Research
19.10.2021Fraport BuyWarburg Research
29.11.2021Fraport HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.11.2021Fraport NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.2021Fraport NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.2021Fraport HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
10.11.2021Fraport HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.11.2021Fraport UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2021Fraport UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.08.2021Fraport UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.08.2021Fraport UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.07.2021Fraport UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

