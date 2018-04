DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts its 2018 revenue growth target and confirms its net income growth target

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts its 2018 revenue growth target and confirms its net income growth target



22-Apr-2018 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, has decided to adjust its 2018 revenue growth target from around 8 percent to a range of 5 to 7 percent at constant currency[1].

The main reason for this adjustment is the Company's recent reassessment of dosing of calcimimetic drugs in its dialysis service business in the United States. The reduction in dosing was faster than assumed and results in a lower than expected revenue contribution.

At the same time, Fresenius Medical Care reconfirms its 2018 net income growth target of 13 to 15 percent at constant currency. The Company's 2018 targets continue to exclude the effects of the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. and exclude the effects of the divestiture of Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings, LLC.

Final financial results for the first quarter 2018 will be published, as scheduled, on 3May 2018.

[1] 2017 adjusted for the effect of IFRS 15 implementation



