20.04.2018 18:38
DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Management resolves buyback of own shares through the stock exchange

DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Management resolves buyback of own shares through the stock exchange

20-Apr-2018 / 18:38 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ ad-hoc announcement +++

German Startups Group: Management resolves buyback of own shares through the stock exchange

Berlin, 20 April 2018 - The managing partner of German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, a leading venture capital provider in Germany and Berlin-based digital agency with 140 employees, has decided today to implement a share buyback program based on the authorization of the company's Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2016. The company will buy back up to 250,000 own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 500 TEUR (whichever value or deadline is reached earlier), between 1st May 2018 and 15th June 2018. If the full volume is reached, that is 2.1% of the share capital. The own shares to be acquired are to be retired. The buyback will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchases will be carried out by a bank. The price per share paid by the company may neither exceed the Xetra closing stock market price per share by more than 5% nor fall below such market price by more than 5%. The company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily turnover in the shares on the venue where the purchases of shares are made on any trading day. The average daily turnover is calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 10 trading days preceding the date of the respective purchase.

 

Investor relations contact
German Startups Group
Marcel Doeppes
Mail: ir@german-startups.com


German Startups Group - We Love Startups!

German Startups Group is a listed investment company and digital agency based in Berlin that focuses on young, fast-growing companies, so-called startups. The company acquires majority and minority shareholdings mainly by providing venture capital. Its focus is on companies whose products or business models include a disruptive innovation, allow for a high degree of scalability to be expected, and in which it has a great deal of trust in the entrepreneurial abilities of the founders. The geographical focus is on the German-speaking region. Since it commenced with operations in 2012, German Startups Group has in its opinion built up a diversified portfolio of investments in young companies and become the most active private venture capital investor in Germany since 2012 (CB Insights 2015, PitchBook 2016). 20 of the 37 minority stakeholdings in operationally active companies are of particular significance to German Startups Group and together comprise roughly 90% of the total value of all 37 active minority stakeholdings (per 31 December 2017). The 10 core holdings alone make up two thirds of the value of all active minority stakeholdings. According to German Startups Group, its investment portfolio reflects a cross-section of promising German startups of various maturity stages ("Seed," "Early" and "Growth Stage," by German Startups Group's own definition) and includes some of the most successful and best known German startups.

More information is available on our website at www.german-startups.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

CEO Christoph Gerlinger: 'With the share buyback program we start returning parts of our capital gains to our shareholders.'

20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6
12101 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49.30.6098890.80
Fax: +49.30.6098890.89
E-mail: info@german-startups.com
Internet: www.german-startups.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

677253  20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=677253&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

(was ist das?)

