DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber International AG: Supervisory Board decides on comprehensive reorganization of the Managing Board for an accelerated corporate reorientation

Gerry Weber International AG: Supervisory Board decides on comprehensive reorganization of the Managing Board for an accelerated corporate reorientation



02-Oct-2018 / 17:53 CET/CEST

Halle/Westphalia, 2 October, 2018 - In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG decided on a far-reaching reorganization of the Managing Board to reorientate the company and foster the future concept. With great regret the Supervisory Board complied with the request by Ralf Weber to resign from his post as CEO of GERRY WEBER International AG at the end of the financial year 2017/18 on 31 October 2018. As of 1 November 2018, Johannes Ehling, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Sales and Chief Digital Officer, will assume the position of Spokesperson of the Managing Board, taking over the responsibilities of Ralf Weber. Furthermore, Florian Frank was appointed Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and Member of the Managing Board with immediate effect. His appointment is limited until 31 December 2019. Lastly, the creation of the position of Chief Product Officer, responsible for the positioning of all GERRY WEBER brands, their products as well as procurement, was decided and the search for an adequate candidate was started. The ongoing search for a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) by the Supervisory Board GERRY WEBER International AG continues unabated, aiming at filling the vacancy in a timely manner.

Also regarding the composition of the Supervisory Board, further actions were taken in the meeting: As a consequence, Ralf Weber will join the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG at the end of his term in office. Gerhard Weber, one of the two founders of the company, steps down for reasons of age. The corresponding steps for a change in the Supervisory Board will be initiated in good time.

