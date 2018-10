DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Management Board Changes at GxP German Properties AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GxP German Properties AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Boris Tramm resigned his position as member of the Management Board of GxP German Properties AG. The company's Supervisory Board appointed Itay Barlev as new chairman of the management board. Going forward, he will head the company as sole member of the board. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Tramm for the work he has done. 05-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

