DGAP-Adhoc: HeidelbergCement AG: HeidelbergCement partially adapts outlook for the year 2018

HeidelbergCement AG: HeidelbergCement partially adapts outlook for the year 2018



18-Oct-2018 / 08:08 CET/CEST

Sales volumes and revenue of the first nine months of 2018 developed within expectations and the guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



However, the outlook for 2018 for the result from current operations before depreciation on a like-for-like basis, that means adjusted by currency and consolidation effects, is adapted to a low- to mid-single digit percentage decline (previously: mid- to high-single digit percentage increase). Reason for the adjustment is besides persistent adverse weather conditions in the USA, among others, an energy cost



Nevertheless, the company assumes that the Group share of profit for the year 2018 will be in line with market expectations.



Final results for the third quarter and the first nine months 2018 will be published on 8 November, as previously scheduled.





Contact:

HeidelbergCement AG

Group Communication & Investor Relation

Andreas Schaller

Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249

Fax: +49 6221 481 13217

ir-info@heidelbergcement.com



Berliner Straße 6

69120 Heidelberg

