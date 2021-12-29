  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-
10.01.2022 18:11

DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE announces up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
HelloFresh SE announces up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program

10-Jan-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE announces up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 10 January 2022. The management board of HelloFresh SE (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved today to use the authorization granted by the Company's annual general shareholders' meeting of 26 May 2021 and introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which represents at current share price ca. 2.4% of the Company's ca. 174 million outstanding shares and shall consist of two tranches. A first tranche of up to EUR 125 million will be launched on 11 January 2022. A second tranche of up to another EUR 125 million is intended to be launched later in 2022, subject to market developments.

Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million (excluding costs incidental to the purchase and not more than 2.5 million shares) in the period from 11 January 2022 through (and including) 31 March 2022, provided that the end date can be extended by the number of trading days, if any, on which no purchases can be made due to the contractually agreed price range. Any repurchases will be made by Kepler Cheuvreux within a contractually agreed price range; in the case of a substantial increase in the Company's share price, no or only part of the planned purchases would be made. Repurchased shares will be cancelled or used to meet obligations arising from the Company's employee equity incentive programs. The Company reserves the right to terminate the buy-back program at any time.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

Group General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Prinzenstraße 89, 10969 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96 382 504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Saskia Leisewitz

Global Lead Corporate Communications

HelloFresh SE, Prinzenstraße 89, 10969 Berlin		 +49 (0) 174 72 359 61

sl@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

10-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1266932

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1266932  10-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266932&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:11 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE kündigt Aktienrückkaufprogramm über bis zu EUR 250 Millionen an (EQS Group)
07.01.22
DAX und Co: Zinssorgen belasten - Deutsche Bank ist DAX-Gewinner - HelloFresh deutlich im Minus (Der Aktionär)
06.01.22
Morning Briefing: HDE-Prognose, C&A, Kartellamt, Amazon, Hellofresh, Farmy, Walmart, Ralph Lauren, Borzo + Now, Artfire, E-Vans, Amzscale, Bolt, Zalando + Ambercycle (etailment.de)
HelloFresh-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
05.01.22
Citi: HelloFresh - Investoren haben ein Problem! (finanzen.net)
05.01.22
Citi: HelloFresh - Investoren haben ein Problem! (finanzen.net)
04.01.22
HelloFresh: Crash der Corona-Gewinner (Der Aktionär)
31.12.21
HelloFresh-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
29.12.21
HelloFresh: „Hilfe!“ Sylvester-Überraschung? (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr HelloFresh News
RSS Feed
HelloFresh zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu HelloFresh

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13:21 UhrHelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
15.12.2021HelloFresh BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.2021HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.2021HelloFresh HaltenDZ BANK
09.12.2021HelloFresh OverweightBarclays Capital
13:21 UhrHelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
15.12.2021HelloFresh BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.2021HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.2021HelloFresh OverweightBarclays Capital
09.12.2021HelloFresh OutperformCredit Suisse Group
09.12.2021HelloFresh HaltenDZ BANK
09.12.2021HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.2021HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.2021HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.11.2021HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.2021HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
08.12.2021HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
07.12.2021HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
03.12.2021HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
02.11.2021HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HelloFresh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu HelloFresh

alle Videos

Meistgelesene HelloFresh News

09.12.21Maydorns Meinung: Apple. Biontech. Valneva. Hellofresh. PSI. SolarEdge. Varta. Tesla. Ford. BYD
22.12.21HelloFresh-Aktie: Mit mauer Prognose
31.12.21HelloFresh-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
21.12.21Interessante Insiderkäufe bei Hellofresh. Metro und Hugo Boss
10.12.21Märkte am Morgen: DAX konsolidiert weiter; US-Inflationsdaten. Tesla. Gamstop. Hellofresh. Daimler. Daimler Truck. Carl Zeiss Meditec im Fokus
04.01.22HelloFresh: Crash der Corona-Gewinner
29.12.21HelloFresh: „Hilfe!“ Sylvester-Überraschung?
05.01.22Citi: HelloFresh - Investoren haben ein Problem!
16.12.21Trading-Tipp HelloFresh: Letzte Chance
20.12.21HelloFresh an DAX-Spitze - kommt ein neuer Lockdown?
Weitere HelloFresh News
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech und Moderna: Impfstoff-Aktien starten schwach ins Jahr 2022
Apple konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk: Quartalsbericht zum 31.12.2021
Vier sinnvolle Vorsätze für das Anleger-Jahr 2022
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur HelloFresh-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

HelloFresh Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Das Ende des billigen Baugeldes  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor US-Zinserhöhung belastet Europas Aktienmärkte
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Krypto-Aktien geben nach - Bitcoin unter Druck
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
BASF-Aktie dreifach gut: Aktienrückkauf, hohe Dividende und Kurspotenzial

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Tilray überzeugt mit seiner Bilanz -- Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 40.000 Dollar -- Take-Two will Zynga kaufen -- Microsoft, VW, adidas, Netflix im Fokus

BioNTech schließt Partnerschaft mit britischem Krebsspezialisten. Zeiss und Siemens Energy planen Kooperation bei 3D-Druck-Verfahren. Verdi: Rund 400 Amazon-Beschäftige in Leipzig legen Arbeit nieder. T-Mobile US übernimmt Werbedienstleister Octopus Interactive. EU-Behörde EMA prüft Zulassung von COVID-Medikament von Pfizer. Bayer erwirbt Zugang zu Gen-Editierungs-Technologie von Mammoth.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen