17.10.2018 19:15
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Takeover
HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.

17-Oct-2018 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 17 October 2018 - HelloFresh SE ("Company" ), the world's leading meal kit company, has entered today with the consent of the Company's management and supervisory board into an agreement on the basis of which it will acquire all shares in Chef's Plate Inc. Chef's Plate Inc. is a Canadian competitor of the Company and its Canadian subsidiary which also sells meal kits.

The consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of Chef's Plate Inc. will amount to a middle double digit million Canadian Dollar amount. The majority of the consideration will be paid in cash and the remainder will be paid by issuing new shares of the Company out of its existing authorized capital to the shareholders of Chef's Plate Inc. The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent and is currently expected to occur within the next few weeks.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Eva Switala

Global Head of PR

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 98 082 688

es@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of HelloFresh SE (the Company"), the HelloFresh group or the industry in which the HelloFresh group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

 

17-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

734767  17-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734767&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
19:15 Uhr
19:15 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc. (EQS Group)
