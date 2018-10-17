DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Takeover

HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.



17-Oct-2018 / 19:15 CET/CEST

HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.

Berlin, 17 October 2018 - HelloFresh SE ("Company" ), the world's leading meal kit company, has entered today with the consent of the Company's management and supervisory board into an agreement on the basis of which it will acquire all shares in Chef's Plate Inc. Chef's Plate Inc. is a Canadian competitor of the Company and its Canadian subsidiary which also sells meal kits.

The consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of Chef's Plate Inc. will amount to a middle double digit million Canadian Dollar amount. The majority of the consideration will be paid in cash and the remainder will be paid by issuing new shares of the Company out of its existing authorized capital to the shareholders of Chef's Plate Inc. The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent and is currently expected to occur within the next few weeks.

