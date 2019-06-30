DGAP-Adhoc: Homag Group AG: First-instance decision in rulings on control and profit transfer agreement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Homag Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous

HOMAG Group AG: First-instance decision in rulings on control and profit transfer agreement



Schopfloch, August 27, 2019 - Today the Management Board of HOMAG Group AG has been informed that the Dürr Technologies GmbH has today been notified of the first instance decision of the Stuttgart Regional Court in the judicial appraisal proceedings concerning the control and profit transfer agreement between Dürr Technologies GmbH as the controlling company and HOMAG Group AG. Accordingly, the compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders pursuant to Section 305 AktG (German Corporation Act) will be increased from the amount of EUR 31.56 agreed in the administration and profit transfer agreement to EUR 31.58 per share. The compensation agreed in the control and profit transfer agreement to be paid to the minority shareholders pursuant to Section 304 AktG (German Corporation Act) will be increased from EUR 1.18 to EUR 1.19 per share ("gross profit share") less corporation tax and solidarity surcharge according to the tax rate applicable to these taxes for the respective financial year, with the tax withheld only on the profit share subject to German corporation tax and the solidarity surcharge. The corresponding net amount of the compensation was increased from EUR1.01 to EUR1.03. The defendant and the applicants may lodge an appeal against the resolution within one month of delivery.



